LIVONIA, Mich. – A fast-thinking 9-year-old is referred to as a hero to alert adults of a lethal danger in a Holiday Inn Express pool.

Dozens of people enjoyed the hotel pool in Livonia, Michigan on January 24.

The surveillance video shows a toddler pool at the bottom of the pool.

“He’s trying to swim. He’s trying to put himself in a position to sit up. A lot of people are playing. I think he’s getting lost in the confusion,” Captain Ron Taig told WXYZ.

A young girl notices him about four minutes later. She immediately alerts her godmother, who jumps into the pool and brings the toddler to safety.

Coincidentally, a sister convention took place in the hotel. Two nearby nurses jumped into action, performed a CPR, and helped save the toddler’s life.

“It gives you goose bumps when you see how these nurses work on this child. You’ve done several rounds of CPR to get it back,” said Taig.

Police said the toddler’s mother was with him by the pool. It is unclear whether she will be prosecuted in this case.

Investigators said they released the surveillance video to remind everyone how quickly a fun afternoon can get tragic.

“Be aware. Watch people. Watch your children,” warns Taig. “Because of the confusion and chaos, the child is too far away. You have to keep people close.”

The police also nominated the 9-year-old girl, her godmother, and the two nurses for the city’s highest civilian award.

“From the child who realizes that there is a child at the bottom of the pool, the godmother who jumped in, the nurses who take action and do what they are trained to do. They really are the heroes,” said Taig ,

