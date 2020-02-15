A wish we had as long as we can remember? To feel safe enough that we can go public without makeup. You don’t have to wear a baseball cap or oversized sunglasses to cover up our blemishes, oily T-zone, and discoloration. That would be the dream! But at the moment it is comprehensive coverage. Or maybe forever, considering that heavy makeup only makes our skin worse – which means we need it even more!

Shop with us: the beauty brand that made the Kardashians famous has a futuristic moisturizer

When it comes to skin care, however, we are not fans of the word “forever”, which is only used in a positive context. If there is something we disagree with, we will keep working and searching until we find a way to love it. Sometimes that means changing your diet or seeing the dermatologist, but sometimes it’s really that easy to put a cotton pad over your face a few times a week!

Get a pack of 30 Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads for just $ 27 at Amazon!

These K-Beauty peeling pads have nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon alone, and buyers call it a life-changing holy grail. They say they saw results after just one application and after a few weeks the changes in their complexion were significant. These changes? Faded discoloration, visibly smaller pores, missing spots and a bright clarity that her skin was unable to do. A critic said it was like having professional facial treatments at home!

These 100% cotton pads have gentle chemical peeling properties to deeply clean the pores, remove dead skin cells, prevent excess sebum and remove impurities. There are three versions: wine, a firming anti-aging must, green tea, an anti-inflammatory for people with irritated, acne-prone skin, and lemon, a vitamin C-rich, lightening rescuer for people with dull skin or acne scars , And yes, all three smell incredible!

To use these pads, simply peel the gauze side and then the embossed side to even out the texture and remove excess dirt. Shoppers love to see everything on the pad, amazed at how much their detergent missed it!

Excited to see for yourself? These pads are for all skin types, so do it! Smaller packs are also available, but we strongly recommend taking the 30 pack to get the best value – and your best skin ever!

