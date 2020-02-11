RIVERSIDE, California – Nearly 200 evacuees prepared for Tuesday to end their two-week quarantine at a southern California military base where they have lived since a fatal virus outbreak since fleeing China.

Health officials said none of those who flew to Air Reserve Base in March were positive for the novel corona virus, although an evacuee at another base had found the highly infectious virus and was in a hospital ,

The group, which includes children, arrived from China on January 29 and took charter flights from Wuhan. The closed city with 11 million inhabitants is the epicenter of the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people overseas.

There were only 13 confirmed cases in the United States, including seven in California, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies.

But fear of the disease has resulted in “unacceptable” treatment for other people working at the Air Force base in March. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, health officer of Riverside County, said in an open letter to the community on Monday.

The evacuees, which included U.S. Department of State employees or their families, were isolated from base personnel and were not allowed to leave a fenced-in quarantine area, Kaiser said.

“People on and off the base are not at increased risk,” said Kaiser.

“There have been hurtful comments – both in person and on social media – that are often based on incorrect or incomplete information,” said Kaiser. and have to stop. “

Hundreds of evacuees in the past two weeks have been flown to military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska, where many are still being quarantined. With one exception, none tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health authorities said.

The exception was an evacuee who flew to Marine Air Station Miramar in San Diego last week.

The adult and three other evacuees had been isolated in a hospital after signs of the virus, but on Sunday, federal health officials said they had been tested negative and returned to the base, where they joined more than 200 people, the younger ones than 14 years old are quarantine.

On Monday morning, CDC officials told the county health authorities that “further tests have shown that one of the four patients tested positive for novel coronavirus” and that this person had been returned to hospital isolation, a UC statement said San Diego Health.

Another Miramar evacuee was also hospitalized for examination on Monday afternoon, UC San Diego Health said in a statement.

“Both patients are fine and have minimal symptoms,” the statement said.

Five evacuees who were brought to Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus, but none of these possible cases have been confirmed, the authorities said.

No symptoms were reported in evacuees from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio or a Nebraska National Guard training base in Omaha.

