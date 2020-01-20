Almost 100 beehives stolen from NorCal's orchard

advertisement

YUBA CITY, California – Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in Northern California.

The beehives used to pollinate the almond plantations were reported missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said. He estimated that stealing the 92 beehives, about a third of his operation, would cost him $ 44,000 in revenue.

“It’s hard enough to keep the bees alive without anyone stealing them. It’s frustrating,” Potts told KCRA-TV.

Potts, who lives in Oregon, suspects that another beekeeper who has lost bees may have been responsible for the theft and may have previously stolen beehives. Given the weight of the beehives and the boxes in which they are kept, he believes the thief used a platform truck to drive them away.

