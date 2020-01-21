advertisement

K’Von Wallace did everything people said he couldn’t.

CLEMSON – “Be possible. No matter how dark things seem or actually are, increase your view and see opportunities – always see them because they are always there. ”

K’Von Wallace is the possible minister Norman Vincent Peale spoke of when he wrote the above quote.

When no one believed that Clemson’s security officer could play college football or become a college freshman or graduate, or have a chance at the NFL, Wallace believed and set his goals and goals higher than he could ever achieve.

“The number one goal was to graduate. I graduated on Thursday, so that was number one goal, ”Wallace told TigerNet on Tuesday. “To say that I have definitely achieved all the goals that I set for myself. My goals are far too high and that is exactly what I want and need, because there is always something to do. I make sure it’s almost impossible. My goals have driven me to where I am today. I firmly believe that this is why I start with the goals I set and the responsibility I gave myself to be a student of the game, a student in the classroom and a great listener to my team to be and a great leader for my team. It helped me to be a dynamic player for this team and this program. Everything I do, I’m always motivated. This year has been special, but with everything going on, I know that I am exactly where I should be. “

When Wallace chose Clemson, his top priority was to graduate with what he had achieved on Thursday, but this success was more than just for him.

“I can feel it, but it hasn’t happened that we only have one or two games left,” said Wallace. “It still didn’t impress me that in two days I’ll never have to pick up a pencil again if I don’t want to. It is a special moment for me. As I said, this is not for me. This is for the children in my hometown to give them hope that this can be done – graduating from a great university, playing for a great university, winning a national championship at a great university. It can be done. I have exceeded the chances. The percentage I made it here was almost impossible, but I am blessed and happy that God gave me the breath to live and the ability to play the game I love. “

Where does Wallace’s motivation come from to be the best in everything he does?

“My mother. She worked three jobs alone to take care of three children,” said Wallace. “She used her life to be with us and take care of us. She stopped her life, her dreams and her plans, Pursuing what God had for them, that is, taking care of their children, so it’s only right that I do everything I can to pursue my dream. ”

Wallace had his doubters, but more importantly, he had his followers and those who believed in him from day one, and he’s working so hard for these people.

“Every day is motivation for me. I’m not supposed to be here. I’m not supposed to talk to you and just be the athlete that I am, ”he said. “I shouldn’t be here, so every day is the motivation for me to prove people to the contrary, but more importantly, those who believed in me prove that they are right. I make a living from it. Every day I go in and do my best to work hard and be a better athlete and a better student of the game and a better student in the classroom, a better son for my mother, a better brother for my sisters. All I do is motivation in my life. My teammates motivate me. We have a great linebacker and he is the best in the country and only I compete against him to try to be the best in my safety position. There is so much to motivate around me. I am blessed and happy to be visiting such a great university and to be with such dynamic players who motivate me every day. “

Hopefully there are two more games in Wallace’s Clemson career, but when he looks back on his time at Clemson in the coming days, months, and years, it’s the people and the moments that he will remember the most.

“The relationships that I have with the boys and the relationships that I have with the employees, the networks that I have built here, the people I have met here, the events, the moments,” he said. “It is a very fun team. This is the best and funniest team I have ever been on. Almost everything. Sometimes you feel completely at a university like Clemson because everything you do has paid off at that university and the moments and events that you share with your brothers are the most dynamic. “

