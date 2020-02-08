All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas scored his first goal for Dutch leader PSV Eindhoven in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Willem II in the Eredivisie (Sunday, NZ time).

Thomas missed PSV’s entire last season after suffering a serious knee injury before the game, but the 25-year-old recovered for the first time last September and managed to play XI.

The kiwi has so far shown no significant effect, but it left its mark on the PSV home win this weekend.

GETTY IMAGES

Ryan Thomas scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven.

After the start, he scored the second of his three goals against fourth Willem II in the 70th minute after an important win in Eindhoven.

Thomas was replaced in the 78th minute and PSV scored a third goal in added time after a goal by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye. The Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries had already broken the dead end in the first half.

PSV are usually contenders for the top Dutch league and are still fifth, more than 11 points behind leaders Ajax.

GETTY IMAGES

Ryan Thomas’ first goal was far better than his PSV debut when he was knocked out.

Thomas’ first goal for PSV was an improvement since his first start when he was knocked out in the 22nd minute after a 4-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar last October.

From 2013-18 he played more than 100 games for the Dutch club PEC Zwolle before moving to PSV.