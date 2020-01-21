All Time Low has released a new single, a kind of disaster - Kerrang!

advertisement

All Time Low are back! Following various online teasers that suggest that new material may be on the way, the Baltic pop punks have just unveiled a brand new single and video, Some Kind Of Disaster.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth discusses the band’s first new music in more than a year and says: “The Young Renegades are no longer … Reintroduction of your favorite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away – grew, grew looking to soul, what a cure … Now we’re back and ready to be yours again, our battle scars proudly worn and our hair looks better than ever. (It’s best if you just agree.) We have all missed you so much and we are so excited about what comes next. It feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for far too long … It was hard to keep our mouth shut, to be honest. “We’ve done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra good. Besides, it’s never the same dance twice. I hope you dig this new song as well as we do … It’s all for you after all.”

Read this next: The 75 best albums of the years 2010

advertisement

View a disaster type below:

Yup, very excited about what else is coming.

But what else do we know about the follow-up to the last young renegade of 2017? Although frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat were also busy with secondary projects last year (Simple Creatures and WhoHurtYou), All Time Low started working on fresh material in the summer.

“We kick music around, we send ideas back and forth, we start to get to the core of it,” Alex told Kerrang! back in May 2019.

“I think in the summer … there will be a nice time window for all four of us to come together, go into a room and watch the demos I wrote and break them down.

“Start writing with the four of us again and find out how the next version of All Time Low will sound, which is super exciting at the moment. Coming from the tail of Last Young Renegade, which was a small pocket universe for us, I think it will be very cool to get out of there and come back a bit in what All Time Low, All Time Low, and find out what that is in 2019/2020. ”

Read this next: How Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge has created My Chemical Romance superstars

advertisement