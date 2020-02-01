Advertisement

Probably South Africa ‘s wedding of the year, the wedding of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung found around on Thursday River Meadow Manor in the Middeldrift, Johannesburg, Several South African A-listeners attended the couple’s extravagant wedding, including: DJ Zinhle. Minnie Dlamini. Boity Thulo and more.

As we wait for the four-part TV special, it continues Showmax from february 24th you can see all our favorite looks from the wedding!

Thando Thabethe

@thando_thabethe

Advertisement

in @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @thesanhair

Make-up: @xola_madube

@thando_thabethe

Khanyi Mbau

@mbaureloaded

Dress @scalodesigner
Hair @bless_the_hairstudio
Make up @nikkipitso
Lashes @lashious_za

@mbaureloaded

DJ Zinhle

@djzinhle

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @dreythemaakeupartist

Jumpsuit: @haute_hayah

Eyelashes: @flutterlkg

@djzinhle

Lerato Kganyago

@leratokganyago

Make Up – @khethiwe_mkhabela
Hair – @ back_pc
Dress – @gertjohancoetzee
Pic – @_rtcstudios
Eyelashes – @flutterlkg

@leratokganyago

Lungile Thabethe

@lungilethabethe

Photography: @tatsography_

@lungilethabethe

Boity Thulo

@boity

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @queensstudio_sa

Make-up: @nikkipitso

@boity

Tessa Twala

@tessa_twala

Outfit: @ quiteria_atelier1
Creative Director: @lord_quiteria
Makeup: @dreythemaakeupartist
Hair: @touch_by_angel
Photography: @sam_chronicles

@tessa_twala

Cassper Nyovest

@casspernyovest

Ayanda Thabethe

@ayandathabethe_

Dress: @cinnelstore

Shoes: @louboutinworld

@ayandathabethe_

What was your favorite look from the event?

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here