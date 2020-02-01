Probably South Africa ‘s wedding of the year, the wedding of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung found around on Thursday River Meadow Manor in the Middeldrift, Johannesburg, Several South African A-listeners attended the couple’s extravagant wedding, including: DJ Zinhle. Minnie Dlamini. Boity Thulo and more.
As we wait for the four-part TV special, it continues Showmax from february 24th you can see all our favorite looks from the wedding!
Thando Thabethe
in @orapelengmodutle
Hair: @thesanhair
Make-up: @xola_madube
Khanyi Mbau
Dress @scalodesigner
Hair @bless_the_hairstudio
Make up @nikkipitso
Lashes @lashious_za
DJ Zinhle
Hair: @thesanhair
Makeup: @dreythemaakeupartist
Jumpsuit: @haute_hayah
Eyelashes: @flutterlkg
Lerato Kganyago
Make Up – @khethiwe_mkhabela
Hair – @ back_pc
Dress – @gertjohancoetzee
Pic – @_rtcstudios
Eyelashes – @flutterlkg
Lungile Thabethe
Photography: @tatsography_
Boity Thulo
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Hair: @queensstudio_sa
Make-up: @nikkipitso
Tessa Twala
Outfit: @ quiteria_atelier1
Creative Director: @lord_quiteria
Makeup: @dreythemaakeupartist
Hair: @touch_by_angel
Photography: @sam_chronicles
Cassper Nyovest
Ayanda Thabethe
Dress: @cinnelstore
Shoes: @louboutinworld
What was your favorite look from the event?