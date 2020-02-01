Advertisement

Probably South Africa ‘s wedding of the year, the wedding of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung found around on Thursday River Meadow Manor in the Middeldrift, Johannesburg, Several South African A-listeners attended the couple’s extravagant wedding, including: DJ Zinhle. Minnie Dlamini. Boity Thulo and more.

As we wait for the four-part TV special, it continues Showmax from february 24th you can see all our favorite looks from the wedding!

Thando Thabethe

in @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @thesanhair

Make-up: @xola_madube

Khanyi Mbau

Dress @scalodesigner

Hair @bless_the_hairstudio

Make up @nikkipitso

Lashes @lashious_za

DJ Zinhle

Hair: @thesanhair

Makeup: @dreythemaakeupartist

Jumpsuit: @haute_hayah

Eyelashes: @flutterlkg

Lerato Kganyago

Make Up – @khethiwe_mkhabela

Hair – @ back_pc

Dress – @gertjohancoetzee

Pic – @_rtcstudios

Eyelashes – @flutterlkg

Lungile Thabethe

Photography: @tatsography_

Boity Thulo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Hair: @queensstudio_sa

Make-up: @nikkipitso

Tessa Twala

Outfit: @ quiteria_atelier1

Creative Director: @lord_quiteria

Makeup: @dreythemaakeupartist

Hair: @touch_by_angel

Photography: @sam_chronicles

Cassper Nyovest

Ayanda Thabethe

Dress: @cinnelstore

Shoes: @louboutinworld

What was your favorite look from the event?

