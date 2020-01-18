All the best internet reactions

advertisement

The U.S. military unveiled the uniforms of the new Space Force on Friday. The USSF became an official part of the military last month, but many still consider it a vague proposal from President Donald Trump. Social media broke out in response to the new uniforms.

The U.S. Space Force launched in December when President Trump signed the 2020 national defense authorization law. This created the new military branch, which has the task of “giving the United States the freedom to operate in and out of space” and performing “immediate and permanent operations in space”.

President Trump called for the creation of the space force in spring 2018. Similar efforts have been made in recent years, including the 1982 Air Force Space Command and the 2001 Space Commission. Critics, however, ridiculed the seemingly simplistic idea.

The US Space Force is the first new branch of the US military since 1947. In an article for The Atlantic, writer Marina Koren wrote that the “version” of the Space Force that became law is not exactly that (President Trump) , might have in mind. ‘

“The creation of the Space Force has so far been little more than a bureaucratic restructuring,” added Richard Wolf, director of the Air Force Historic Support Department.

However, all of these concerns will remain in the future. The U.S. Space Force currently consists of 16,000 people, all dressed in the new uniforms that will be unveiled this week. After the reactions to the uniforms went viral, the USSF’s Twitter account confirmed that they were just misused uniforms from other industries.

The first uniform name tapes for the #SpaceForce utility have landed on the Internet

Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @ DeptofDefense @ usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7

– United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

“The USSF uses current Army / Air Force uniforms, which saves the cost of developing / manufacturing new uniforms. Members will look like their local counterparts with whom they will be working,” it said.

The uniforms are camouflaged, with patches including the American flag and a symbol of an eagle hovering over the globe. The title “Space Commando” is sewn underneath.

The reactions ranged from amused to outraged when people first saw the uniforms online. Here’s how the Internet feels about the new look of the United States Space Force.

Slip 1 from 7’Wasted Tax Dollars’

Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Well done!

– Matt Trainer (@thematttrainer) January 18, 2020

Many users argued that the Space Force itself was “a waste of taxpayers’ money”, and the uniforms were their first physical evidence of this. The branch was reportedly provided with $ 40 million.

Slip 2 by 7Camouflage Context

How many trees do you expect in space?

– James Felton (@JimMFelton), January 18, 2020

They really made uniforms with forest camouflage colors. I hate this place, come on, man, you could have made the worst uniforms for space forces, some bad alien looking shit, and you went out with forest camo. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/DZEa2tHWXw

– Jacob ™ (@JazzyJPrime) January 18, 2020

Of course, many users have questioned the use of camouflage in forestry. They pointed out that as far as we know most of the extra-planetary places to which we have access do not have much greenery. They did this with varying degrees of courtesy to the USSF’s Twitter account.

Slip 3 of 7 alternative suggestions

Don’t you think that would be better camouflage? pic.twitter.com/hJqRka9rUC

– EJL (@ EJL1984) January 18, 2020

Some people responded with their own suggestions for USSF uniforms. They proposed starry designs that could be better camouflaged in the deep black void of space.

Slip 4 by 7Other Branches

It is out of this world! What are the coordinates? Lets trade.

– U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 18, 2020

The Twitter accounts of other military branches, such as the U.S. Navy, were enthusiastic about the uniform unveiling. This was too much for some readers who compared it to the accounts of fast food brands trying to be relatable online.

Slip 5 by 7Defenders

The complete and total lack of intelligence that comes from these people’s accounts is just horrific and perfect, and shows complete disrespect for our men and women on duty. What’s worse is that many of them come from verified accounts, which is just stupid to me.

– A ring for everyone (@ZealousFoX) January 18, 2020

Of course, the uniforms had a few defenders who gave realistic reasons for the uniforms being made in forest camouflage. However, respondents suggested that these people missed the point or took things too seriously and missed the opportunity to get a good joke.

Slip 6 by 7Fantastical Inspiration

If this isn’t the # SpaceForce uniform, I don’t want it. Pic.twitter.com/DsgY3oWqPK

– p! Mpolas🏁 (@PiccNiccc) January 18, 2020

I love the new Space Force uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Khz4HtY2Ll

– Bryan Young (@swankmotron), January 18, 2020

Many users were disappointed with the lack of originality of the Space Force uniforms and thought that they should be more inspired by science fiction and fantasy. Many posted their favorite fashion items from Star Wars, Dune, Alien, and other science fiction companies, suggesting that the military take the lead from them.

Slip 7 by 7’Space Force Isn’t Real

The answer to the question of why the Space Force uniform is camouflaged is:

1. Standardization

2. The space force is not real and will never develop

– Middle East expert who doesn’t speak Arabic (@punished_stu) January 18, 2020

Eventually, the uniforms led to real talks about the need for the US Space Force – or about its lack. Critics of the new industry argued that it was created as an advertising stunt and nothing more, and the uniforms were just proof of that. This brought with it many setbacks and inconsistent arguments.

