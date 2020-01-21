All singles from Carrie Underwood, arranged

advertisement

Carrie Underwood is one of the greatest country artists of all time. After winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, Underwood released her first album – and it became the fastest selling debut country album in history.

In the year and a half since, Underwood has found enormous success, both on the land radio and as a crossover artist. She has released six studio albums and a major hit project, which has resulted in 15 number 1 singles, making her the woman with the most number 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay hit list.

Below we rank each. Single. One of the singles from Underwood, from her first release after Idol to today. Keep reading to find out where your favorite country is!

32

“Some Hearts” (2005) ‘Some Hearts’ – originally a 1987 song by Belinda Carlisle – was the title track and a small single from the eponymous debut album from Underwood. Released only on today’s pop and adult radio, it was never an official country single, but the spicy, happy song about feeling happiness to achieve love peaked at number 12 in the Adult Contemporary charts.

31

“Just a Dream” (2008) Underwood’s fourth single from 2007’s Carnival Ride was the Grammy Awards-nominated, platinum-certified “Just a Dream”. It is a mid-tempo ballad that draws a switcheroo on the listener: what initially appears to be a song about a woman going to a church to marry soon reveals himself as a song about loss. Instead of going to her wedding, the woman goes to her soldier’s funeral. “Just a Dream” was the sixth number 1 hit by Underwood.

30

“Don’t Forget to Remember Me” (2006) “Forget me not” was the fourth single from Underwood’s debut album. It is a love song from the mother-daughter, a song that the narrator follows when she graduates high school and leaves home for the first time: the chorus gives details about the farewell advice her mother gives her, with the conclusion: “Here is a card and here is a Bible / If you ever get lost / one more thing before you leave / don’t forget to remember me. ”The number went to number 2 in the Hot Country Songs table.

29

“The Fighter” (2017) (with Keith Urban) When Underwood collaborated with Keith Urban on his single ‘The Fighter’ from 2017, it was a big event: according to the ACM Awards, it was in fact the vocal event of the year. The song, co-written and co-produced by busbee, falls somewhere at the crossroads of country, dance and pop, and Urban and Underwood make the genre stomping seem easy. “The Fighter” was a crossover success and a number 2 hit in the country.

28

“Inside Your Heaven” (2005) “Inside Your Heaven” was the first single from Underwood; she and Bo Bice, at the time the last two participants in American Idol, each recorded a version. Underwood won and released its version, which immediately became a hit: the love ballad went to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later that year received the Billboard Music Awards for the best-selling Country Single of the Year and best-selling Hot 100 song by the year.

27

“All-American Girl” (2008) The second single from 2007’s Carnival Ride follows the idea of ​​what it means to love a “fully American girl” through different generations, whether it is a father who falls in love with his daughters or a high school football player who falls in love with it girl on the sidelines. It was only the second song Underwood wrote together, and it helped her earn a BMI Award for Songwriter of the Year. “All-American Girl” was also the fourth consecutive number 1 hit by Underwood.

26

“Southbound” (2019) “Southbound” is one of those long drives in the summer, roll-your-windows-down-jam: clear, warm and fun. The melody is a simple, sunny party song about having fun and celebrating how good it feels to get “a little farther south, restless, Tennessee honey-like buzz.” The 2019 single peaked at number 11 in the Hot Country Songs hit list.

25

“So Small” (2007) “So Small” was the first single of the 2007 Carnival Ride. It is an inspiring song, a reminder to keep going through difficult times; it encourages the listener to remember that “sometimes that mountain you climb / is just a grain of sand.” However, here is a detail that is not so small: “So Small” was the first single Underwood ever released on which she was credited as a co-writer – and it became her fourth number 1 hit.

24

“Mama’s Song” (2010) ‘Mama’s Song’ is written as a letter from a daughter to her mother, in which she promises that she has found ‘the answer to your prayers’: a good man who is’ good, so good / he treats your little girl like a real one man should. “Underwood’s vocals on” Mama’s Song “are softer and more modest than on most of her songs, but they are the right match for the sweeter subject. Underwood and her co-writers took the BMI Award for Songwriter of the Year for their work on ‘Mama’s Song’, and the single peaked at number 2 on the Billboard charts.

23

“Remind Me” (2011) (with Brad Paisley) Underwood joined Brad Paisley for his single ‘Remind Me’ from 2011, a bittersweet song about a couple who remembers the better, better times in their relationship. The two made a powerful team – the vocals of Underwood on the song are modest, but still powerful – and the collaboration became a number 1.

22

“Love Wins” (2018) Although “Love Wins” seems to respond to current events and political unrest, it has no specific side; instead, the 2018 track is more of a general call for everyone to come together, “walk hand in hand,” and always remember that we are all “sisters and brothers.” It is a large, powerful national anthem larger and more powerful due to a supporting choir. “I believe,” Underwood explains in the choir, “eventually love wins.”

21

“Little Toy Guns” (2015) “Little Toy Guns” was the second single from Underwood’s biggest hit album, Greatest Hits: Decade # 1. Many have named the song as a spiritual prequel to Underwood’s 2012 single “Blown Away,” as both songs deal with domestic violence. that is experienced through the eyes of a child: “I wish words were like little toy weapons,” girl in the song notices that she wishes: “No stab, no pain nobody.” The single nominated for the Grammy Awards peaked at number 2.

20

“I Told You So” (2009) (feat. Randy Travis) Underwood recorded her version of this original by Randy Travis for her 2007 album Carnival Ride for the first time, but it was her re-recording of the song in 2009 as a duet with Travis itself that really caught the attention of the people. The irresistible combination of Travis and Underwood on a country classic helped the number 2 hit to earn the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals.

19

“Temporary Home” (2009) ‘Temporary Home’, the second single from Play On of 2009, examines the belief that we are all just passing by – that life on earth is fleeting and it is just ‘our temporary home’. The song explores other temporary homes – for example, those of a boy who lives in a foster home – to help make his larger, and ultimately hopeful, point. Underwood and the other co-writers of the song won the BMI Award for Songwriter of the Year for the track, and the modest single was a number 1 hit.

18

“See You Again” (2013) “See You Again”, the fourth single from Blown Away 2012, is about the pain of death and loss, but insists on finding hope. It is a great, genuine anthem, intended to comfort anyone who has lost someone he has loved. “I’ll see you again,” Underwood explains in the choir, “this is not where it ends.” Nominated for the best song in the world at the World Music Awards 2013, “See You Again” reached number 2 in the charts.

17

“Undo It” (2010) The bombastic third single from Play On of 2009, “Undo It” is a kiss for an unworthy ex. It’s a song that’s big and loud, and it culminates in the catchy, staccato-sung chorus line: “Boy, you ruined it / you blew me through it / I want to undo it.” was Underwood’s 10th No. 1 on the charts.

16

“Wasted” (2007) Underwood plays with the meaning of the word “wasted” in her song of the same name. The melody is an exploration of addiction and alcoholism, so the ‘wasted’ is implied – but it is ultimately a story about people who bring their lives together and explain: ‘I don’t want to spend my life worn out / waiting to wake up one day and find / That I have let all those years pass / Wasted. “The last single from her debut album,” Wasted “was the second consecutive number 1 hit by Underwood.

15

“Good Girl” (2012) “Good Girl” is a total incentive for the good girls of the world: Underwood is here to warn them that “it is only a matter of time until you find it / he is not good, girl.” The first single from 2012’s Blown Weg, “Good Girl” has a chorus that is easy to sing along, especially with Underwood killing alliterative texts, such as: “You better stand on your shoes.” It was a number 1 hit.

14

“Church Bells” (2016) The third single from Underwood’s album Storyteller 2015, “Church Bells”, is a big, explosive song that is propelled by courageous banjos and big drums. Underwood tells Taste of Country that she is thinking of the song, which tells the story of a poor woman named Jenny who demands violent revenge on her rich, insulting husband, as “Fancy’s little sister” (that is, Reba McEntire’s “Fancy”). The song was nominated for a Grammy and was the 15th billboard number 1 by Underwood.

13

“Two Black Cadillacs” (2012) There is something sinister in the music of ‘Two Black Cadillacs’ from 2012 – which makes sense because it is a song about two women working together to kill the man they both knew they were involved in. The schedule of the women is slowly revealed as the song plays, with the high point that they finally meet at the man’s funeral: “It was the first and last time they saw each other face to face,” sings Underwood. “They shared a crimson smile and just walked away.” The number rose to number 2 in the charts.

12

“Drinking only” (2019) “Let me make one thing clear / You can buy me a beer / But you won’t take me home”, Underwood sings in the opening lines of “Drink Only”, a song that is almost more R&B than the country is. The single from 2019 is about two recently meeting some strangers, drinking and flirting in a bar. It has a hook-up number, without real connections, and shows a nice, different side of the possibilities of Underwood.

11

“Smoke Break” (2015) “Smoke Break” is the story of Underwood about “songs in honor of hardworking ordinary people”. Driven by hand claps and Underwood’s rising vocals – with a bit more of a country twang than normal – “Smoke Break” contains hardworking men and women who admit, “I don’t smoke / sometimes I need a long breath.” The first single from Storyteller, “Smoke Break”, set the all-time record for first week additions on country radio, and it went to number 2 on the Billboard card.

10

“Dirty Laundry” (2016) If there is one thing that Underwood does particularly well, it is to sing about demanding revenge on a cheating partner. Although “Dirty Laundry” is not her best known song in that micro genre, it is still a lot of fun – and it is memorable by her murderous delivery of the rule: “All Ajax in the world ain’t gonna clean your dirty laundry. The 2016 anti-cheater jam from Storyteller reached a peak at number 2.

9

“Somethin ‘Bad” (2014) (with Miranda Lambert) Few things are as good as Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood sing about how fun it is to be bad. ‘Somethin’ Bad ‘, the duet between the two major powers of the country nominated by Grammy, is three minutes of sizzling, bad-ass fun. When it became a number 1 hit, it was the first time in more than 20 years that a duet of two female solo artists claimed first place. If you listen to the song, you can easily see how they made it.

8

“Heartbeat” (2015) Sam Hunt borrows background vocals for ‘Heartbeat’, the second single from 2015’s Storyteller. The dynamic vocal combination helps to make “Heartbeat” a truly rising ode to feeling true intimacy with the person you love – about what the narrator feels “on your shoes on my bare feet / dancing on it rhythm of your heartbeat. ” love song became the 14th number 1 hit by Underwood.

7

“Cry Pretty” (2018) The title track of Underwood’s 2018 album, “Cry Pretty,” is a national anthem about falling apart – a recognition that a feeling is sometimes too big to dress up or ignore. You can “fake almost anything”, Underwood sings in the chorus – but she warns: “You can’t cry nicely.” The song peaked at number 5 in the Hot Country Songs hit list.

6

“Cowboy Casanova” (2009) The main single of Play On from 2009, “Cowboy Casanova”, is rocking country banger, with fast lyrics and large gang vocals that support the chorus. The catchy song serves as a warning against a certain type of villain: “Take it from me,” Underwood sings in the opening lines, “that boy is like a disease.” The number 1 hit is the fourth largest selling single of Underwood’s entire career.

5

“Last Name” (2008) “Last name” is a total celebration of the wild things that can happen if you “get a little too much of that poison, honey.” The third single from Carnival Ride from 2007 is a perishable national anthem with a hint of a hard-rock tint. Among other setbacks, the narrator in Vegas marries a man – although she admits, “I don’t even know his last name.” The song won Underwood the Grammy for best female Country Vocal Performance and rose to No. 1 in the charts.

4

“Blown Away” (2012) The second single from the album with the same name from 2012, “Blown Away” is a dark, simmering song with a bit of an atmosphere from the 80s. It is about a young girl from Oklahoma who knows that a tornado is coming, so she closes herself for safety in the storm cellar and leaves her alcoholic father lying unconscious on the couch. “Some people called it hiding,” sings Underwood, “she called it sweet revenge.” Underwood de Grammy’s earned the number 1 single for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

3

“Something in the Water” (2014) ‘Something in the Water’ is a huge spiritual anthem – a serious and inspiring song somewhere between land, gospel and praise. It’s a big song about big feelings, and the towering vocals of Underwood elevate it to something more. The song crescendos with a choir joining Underwood at the end, until most of the other voices fall away, causing Underwood to sing “Amazing Grace”. The song was a crossover hit on both country and Christian radio and Underwood earned the Grammy Award for Best Country. Solo version.

2

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” (2005) The debut single of Underwood’s 2005 debut album ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ was immediately iconic – a classic from the first piece. It was the first of many number 1 singles from Underwood and a great success. The story of the song – that hinges when a woman’s car drives up the highway, and she throws her hands up and shouts, “Jesus, take the wheel!” – is a national anthem of surrender. One of the best-known hits from Underwood, “Jesus, Take the Wheel” won the Grammy for best female country vocal performance and best country song.