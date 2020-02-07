M @

All royal parks close on Sunday due to storm Ciara

All eight Royal Parks will be closed on Sunday February 9th as Storm Ciara bites.

The parks include London’s most famous green spaces: Bushy Park, Green Park, Greenwich Park, Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, Richmond Park and St James Park.

Storm Ciara is expected to bring very strong wind and heavy rain all Sunday. The Royal Parks is concerned about its “significant population of old and veteran trees prone to strong winds” and has taken this rare public safety measure.

Brompton Cemetery and Victoria Tower Gardens will also remain closed. We can also count on transport disruptions.

