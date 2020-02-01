Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir was one of the government’s top priorities.



The finance minister of the Union, Nirmala Sitharaman, has allocated 30,757 crore and 5958 crore for the financial year 2020-21 for development work in the newly created Union areas Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said: “The government is determined to support the extensive development of the newly formed Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Accordingly, an amount of 30,757 rupees has been made available for the 2020 financial year -21 Union of Ladakh was allocated an amount of 5 958 rupees. “

After Article 370 was repealed, development in Jammu and Kashmir was a top priority for the government.

The finance minister also speaks in the budget speech recited a few lines from a verse by the well-known Kashmiri poet Pandit Dinanath Kaul Nadim.

