All-Ireland minor champions return when David Power appoints 38-man Tipperary football panel

advertisement

Tipperary’s new football manager, David Power, has appointed a 38-man panel for their League campaign.

In addition to Michael Quinlivan, regular starters Liam McGrath, Liam Casey and Josh Keane have decided to travel this year, while defender Shane O’Connell cannot commit.

advertisement

Paudie Feehan (travel) and Paul Maher, who has thrown his fate with senior hurlers from Liam Sheedy, are also not available.

Instead, the winning manager of All-Ireland Minor 2011 welcomes a number of stars from that Dublin triumph that have not made the transition to the higher level ever since.

Colman Kennedy, who scored the winning goal in that final, and Greg Henry both spent time in America at football fairs and played in the League of Ireland with Limerick FC and Cobh Ramblers, respectively, but have now joined the Power panel.

Kennedy is accompanied by six Commercials teammates, including his two naughty Conal and Jack.

Conor Sweeney is captain for 2020, with Steven O’Brien as vice-captain, preparing for their division 3 opener against Down on Sunday.

Tipperary SF panel

Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan

Paddy Dalton – Arraval Robbers

Donagh Leahy – Arraval Robbers

Steven O’Brien – Ballina

Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

Philip Austin – Borrisokane

Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers

Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials

Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

Tommy Nolan – Drom & Inch

Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Dean McEnroe – JK Brackens

Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

Greg Henry – Killenaule

Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash

Brendan Martin – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

Joseph Nyland – Loughmore-Castleiney

Liam Treacy – Loughmore Castleiney

Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers

Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers

Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers

Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

Liam Fahey – Rockwell Rovers

Alan Moloney – Rockwell Rovers

Dean Carew – Upperchurch-Drombane

advertisement