All-Ireland minor champions return when David Power appoints 38-man Tipperary football panel

Tipperary’s new football manager, David Power, has appointed a 38-man panel for their League campaign.
In addition to Michael Quinlivan, regular starters Liam McGrath, Liam Casey and Josh Keane have decided to travel this year, while defender Shane O’Connell cannot commit.
Paudie Feehan (travel) and Paul Maher, who has thrown his fate with senior hurlers from Liam Sheedy, are also not available.
Instead, the winning manager of All-Ireland Minor 2011 welcomes a number of stars from that Dublin triumph that have not made the transition to the higher level ever since.
Colman Kennedy, who scored the winning goal in that final, and Greg Henry both spent time in America at football fairs and played in the League of Ireland with Limerick FC and Cobh Ramblers, respectively, but have now joined the Power panel.
Kennedy is accompanied by six Commercials teammates, including his two naughty Conal and Jack.
Conor Sweeney is captain for 2020, with Steven O’Brien as vice-captain, preparing for their division 3 opener against Down on Sunday.
Tipperary SF panel
Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan
Paddy Dalton – Arraval Robbers
Donagh Leahy – Arraval Robbers
Steven O’Brien – Ballina
Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
Philip Austin – Borrisokane
Robbie Kiely – Carbery Rangers
Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
Tommy Nolan – Drom & Inch
Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Dean McEnroe – JK Brackens
Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
Greg Henry – Killenaule
Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash
Brendan Martin – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
Joseph Nyland – Loughmore-Castleiney
Liam Treacy – Loughmore Castleiney
Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers
Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe
Liam Fahey – Rockwell Rovers
Alan Moloney – Rockwell Rovers
Dean Carew – Upperchurch-Drombane