The 2020 Access to the Bank Lagos City Marathon Africans, Nigerians – and especially Lagosians – won’t forget it for a long time. From “running in Lagos” to dancing, music, cheerleading and partying, everyone agreed that the marathon this year was more than just a race.
Did you miss it Don’t worry, we have you. See all the iconic moments of the event:
Governor Sanwoolu was the first winner!
Not really. governor Babajide Sanwoolu Solemnly crossed the finish line of the Lagos City Marathon.
The governor of the state of Lagos, @jidesanwoolu, solemnly crosses the finish line. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/tv8gMOI3cj
The great cheerleaders at the marathon
When you see our cheerleaders, give them a wave! #RunLagos #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/W62Hpiuxrn
Even the sun agreed to the race
The moment when Kenyan David Barmassai Tumo won the 42 km race
He has won! David Barmasai Tumo wins the Lagos City Marathon! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/acPOSNGCAH
Kenya’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop was also the first woman to finish the 42km race
Who says Nigerians can’t run? 🙄
Kefas Williams, was the first Nigerian to reach the finish line.
This is about being entertained by dance acrobatics
Everyone had a chance!
Our athletes with special skills start first! Let’s go! #MoreThanARace #RunLagos pic.twitter.com/bEM1JWfB0j
