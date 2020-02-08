The 2020 Access to the Bank Lagos City Marathon Africans, Nigerians – and especially Lagosians – won’t forget it for a long time. From “running in Lagos” to dancing, music, cheerleading and partying, everyone agreed that the marathon this year was more than just a race.

Did you miss it Don’t worry, we have you. See all the iconic moments of the event:

Governor Sanwoolu was the first winner!

Not really. governor Babajide Sanwoolu Solemnly crossed the finish line of the Lagos City Marathon.

The governor of the state of Lagos, @jidesanwoolu, solemnly crosses the finish line. #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/tv8gMOI3cj

– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020

The great cheerleaders at the marathon

When you see our cheerleaders, give them a wave! #RunLagos #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/W62Hpiuxrn

– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020

Even the sun agreed to the race

The moment when Kenyan David Barmassai Tumo won the 42 km race

He has won! David Barmasai Tumo wins the Lagos City Marathon! #MoreThanARace pic.twitter.com/acPOSNGCAH

– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020

Kenya’s Sharon Jemutai Cherop was also the first woman to finish the 42km race

Who says Nigerians can’t run? 🙄

Kefas Williams, was the first Nigerian to reach the finish line.

This is about being entertained by dance acrobatics

Everyone had a chance!

Our athletes with special skills start first! Let’s go! #MoreThanARace #RunLagos pic.twitter.com/bEM1JWfB0j

– Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank), February 8, 2020

Recognize the 10 km long Geng

Couple of goals … 💪

Gbe body e! Our celebrities made people dance

See the list of 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon winners

And they won big !!

Laslas, everyone is a winner 🥇