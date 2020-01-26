All immigrant Israeli footballers exclude the front runners in the field of shock sports

advertisement

Probably the best result in the short history of Inter, the All-Olim team, shocked the leaders Ruach Tel Aviv 4-0 away and broke a number of records.

Ruach had won all seven home games this season, conceded only two goals and scored the second best defense in the league after Inter Aliyah.

But just like at the beginning of this season, Inter proved its worth when Ruach took the pressure in the first half and went without a goalkeeper.

In the second half, the visitors exploded out of the gate and the leaders did not know how to react. Vlad Kart snapped the start with a precise shot from outside the area before Evyatar Erez Inter doubled the lead.

When Ruach unsuccessfully tried to get his foot back into the game, the inter-counterattacks proved fatal. Both Yuval Levi and Oded Puzis interfered. With the win Inter is five points behind the playoffs.

The following day, Inter’s B squad suffered the opposite fate in the International Football League of Israel, a 4-0 loss to Sudan. The Sudanese team scored twice in the first half, which seemed to devastate Inter. In the second half, Inter only managed to hit the Sudanese woodwork twice.

