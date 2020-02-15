This year, Presidents’ Day is really going to be a blast. While it’s usually a less celebrated holiday than Independence Day, Halloween or Christmas, we don’t want to let it go by this year without a second thought. How could we if Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale is this epic?

Buy from us: Buy now: The 21 best offers at Nordstrom’s winter sale

At the moment, there are so many breathtaking savings at Macy in so many categories that we can hardly handle them. However, we are professionals – and we just had to get through for you. Be sure to check out these must-shop categories:

Check out our favorite Presidents’ Day offers at Macy below!

Our absolute favorite women’s coat

Macy’s

This asymmetrical coat by Michael Kors is soft and cozy and we love the contrast between faux fur collar and synthetic leather trim!

Do you see it!

Get the asymmetrical coat with faux fur trim from MICHAEL Michael Kors for a limited time at Macy!

Our absolute favorite bra

Macy’s

This seamless Ideology sports bra doesn’t chafe or irritate and has a super cool design if you look closely!

Do you see it!

Get the Ideology Seamless Racerback Sports Bra with medium impact for sale at Macy’s for a limited time!

Our absolute favorite diamond jewelry in boxes

Macy’s

These sparkling diamond rivets are set in either 10 carat yellow, white or rose gold – the choice is yours!

Do you see it!

Get the Diamond Stud Earrings for a limited time at Macy’s!

Our absolute favorite winter boots

Macy’s

These Cole Haan hiking shoes have a chic leather upper, but are waterproof and robust enough to get on the trails!

Do you see it!

Get the Cole Haan Briana Grand lace-up boots for a limited time at Macy’s!

Our absolute favorite sheets

Macy’s

This satin sheet set feels like luxury and you will sleep so well knowing you bought it for such a low price!

Do you see it!

Get the Fairfield Square Collection Essex StayFit 6-piece Queen Sheet Set 1200 Thread Count for a limited time at Macy’s!

Do you want to see more? More sales items from Macy can be found here!

More tips and offers can be found here!

This post is provided by the Us Weekly Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the selection of products and services is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from manufacturers for testing. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we are writing about by clicking on a link and then buying the product described in an article. This is not critical to our decision whether to offer or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at [email protected] Have fun shopping!