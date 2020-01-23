All animated restarts that affect CBS All Access

advertisement

CBS Access is bringing back some very popular animated shows that have already restarted and are currently being broadcast on the streaming network to improve the children’s program so that the network can continue to compete with some of the greats in the industry. Screenrant’s Bethany Guerrero points out that Mr. Magoo, Lassie and George of the Jungle have long been viewers’ favorites and have all had the opportunity to switch from animation to live action and back to how people feel they remember fondly over the years. When you bring them back at that time, it almost feels like CBS All Access is trying to build its name based on the nostalgia that so many people are enjoying right now and in recent years. So far, the old shows and ideas have made a big comeback on TV and even in the cinema, as people have accepted this and asked for even more of it, as new ideas no longer have the pop they used to have. Some may call this an over-generalization, but in truth, the newer the idea is these days, the less likely it will be able to grab and stay in public consciousness. As with many things that are cyclical, the cycle at this point is still largely in remakes, restarts, sequels, and everything comfortable that can be made available to the public.

There’s nothing to say that this is a bad thing, since the three shows that CBS All Access is revived were previously favorites and people still think of them fondly when they appear in conversations. The great hope is that they will do something different with them, maybe update the cartoons in a way that reflects the current era, or at least give them a slightly different look to appeal to those who have seen them on the day and those who grow up with a large selection of cartoons and films that are more difficult to satisfy today. Has anyone bothered to look at all the different cartoons that are out there today? Just browsing some of them is enough to make it clear that trying to watch even an episode of every cartoon series currently available on the many streaming networks is a futile effort that will keep you busy for at least a week, if not longer. Sam King from Northern Iowan has something to say about this.

The sad part of it, unfortunately, is that not all of them are as good as you’d like to see, since there are lots of cartoons or animated features. Sorry, these are basically the ideas of those who imagine telling a story. Truth is given a chance just because the streaming networks need more content and need to loosen their quality standards from time to time to make sure that they each Category on their website with as much content as people can handle. This also applies to live action shows, as there are many others for those who are mentioned that are interesting enough to try them out, but ultimately tend to hiss because they are set up to fill a niche, and not much more. Fortunately, George of the Jungle, Mr. Magoo and Lassie are already interested enough to make them worthwhile because they have long been classics and are still considered classics by many people who may remember the original shows. It’s hard to say how they’ll perform when streaming, but given the many animation series that have been around for a while and that you can stay with, it seems a long way off to claim that they have a chance to attract more viewers because of nostalgia or because they are real stories that have a lot to offer viewers.

Of course, there is a bit of personal bias here, because like many others, I grew up with these cartoons and at least repeated them and even saw the films and TV show that came from the original ideas. They were great back then, but they survived their time and even the films faded away after a while. Hopefully, CBS All Access intends to make it a little more interesting and entice viewers to linger. At this point, it seems that they have something in their sleeves and are ready to do anything to entertain the audience. When it comes to bringing back old series, there is always a risk that they will only hiss and fade, but every now and then there are also ones that people are ready to embrace again.

