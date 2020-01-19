All Afghans have been prosecuted, says Hamid Karzai

advertisement

India must treat all Afghans equally, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said, except for the provision in the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), 2019, that only Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from that country are eligible naturalization in India.

“We have not persecuted minorities in Afghanistan … the whole country is being persecuted. We have long been at war and conflict. All religions in Afghanistan – Muslims and Hindus and Sikhs – who are our three main religions, have suffered,” said the Mr. Karzai, speaking exclusively to the Hindu during a visit to Delhi, addressing the inaugural session of the government’s Raisina dialogue.

Karzai said he hoped that the sentiment that minorities should be protected “would be reflected in India with regard to other Afghans, who are also Muslims.”

Mr Karzai’s comments, which differ from New Delhi’s opinion, are important, since he was seen as a strong friend of India. Like many Afghan leaders, Mr. Karzai has lived in India for several years since 1976 and studied in Shimla.

In December, the MEA had made it clear that the CAA referred to previous attacks on minorities in Afghanistan and that the current government “had addressed the concerns of minority communities to a significant extent according to their constitutional requirements.”

