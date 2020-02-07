Alannah Dorli Jones

All about the garden: Albion deepens the Brexit debate in the Almeida Theater

Albion, Almeida Theater

Photo: Marc Brenner

In a country that grapples with its own national identity, Mike Bartlett’s Albion centers family debates along generational and political divisions. This soil has been plowed well since the piece’s debut in 2017, but whether the soil is still fertile or better left unused is another question.

Audrey Walters (Victoria Hamilton) is anything but a walking Tory manifesto: founder of a “White Company” brand and self-made businesswoman; also mother of a fallen soldier and daughter Zara (Daisy Edgar-Jones). Audrey has set itself the task of restoring the original “epitome of the English garden” of a country house, which resembles an almost obsessive patriotic nostalgia. Hamilton is great and manages to make the despicable Audrey personable.

Photo: Marc Brenner

Bartlett seems to find it more convenient to channel middle-class thinking and register than that of lower socio-economic groups or queer people (the dodgy housekeeper and gardener, the hard-working Polish cleaner). In particular, the younger characters of Zara and Gabriel (Donal Finn) are too broad and serious – far from the reality of the broken, cynical millennial mind. His attempts to portray these voices are forced and somewhat tropical, even patronizing.

Photo: Marc Brenner

Inconsistencies and potholes can be written off either as deliberate dissonance (when we’re nice) or as arrogant sloppiness (when we’re not). The living garden set by Miriam Buether is both beautiful and beautifully lit by Neil Austin.

Albion tries to follow the bone structure of a Chekhov, but lacks the same finesse. Ultimately, it’s more Doctor Foster than Uncle Vanya.

Albion, Almeida Theater, Almeida Street, N1 1TA. Tickets £ 10- £ 42.50 until February 2020.