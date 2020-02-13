Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor WilsonSci-Fi Comedy Save yourself! Premiere at Sundance earlier this year and Deadline reports that Bleecker Street has now exhausted it.

The company has taken on worldwide distribution, the site reports today, and they are currently planning a theatrical release for the coming summer.

“The film follows Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani), a hip couple from Brooklyn who, like many of his friends, is addicted to technology and unable to drop their phones. Fearing that their thoughtless scrolling may interfere with their connection, they take the opportunity to go to a remote cabin in the forest and vow to part with the outside world for a week. Fortunately, protected from texts and push notifications, they are not aware of aliens attacking Earth. “

“As strange events occur, the couple must find a way back to civilization – or what’s left of it.”