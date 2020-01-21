Alicia Keys, The 1975 and Ty Segall announce concerts in Toronto

advertisement

A great R&B concert is coming to Toronto this summer, and it’s a big one. Alicia Keys, singer / songwriter veteran and TV personality, returns for the first time in seven years.

It is part of a world tour in support of her upcoming album ALICIA (from March 20 via RCA), but she will play songs that go all the way back to her critically acclaimed debut from 2001, Songs In A Minor.

The press release from the tour promises that she will play songs like No One, If I A’t Got You and Girl On Fire as “a special multimedia, artistic experience.” You will have to predict for yourself if that means she just has a video projection behind her piano or a larger, more expensive production, but anyway, Keys has enough classics to fill a satisfying nostalgic set list.

August 16 in Budweiser Stage. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $ 58.50- $ 148.50. Offer January 27. Ticketmaster.ca.

More concerts just announced

David Morales, DJ Phillippe, Richard Brooks at Nest 22 hours $ 25- $ 30. February 7. EB

Jacques Greene at Velvet base doors 10 p.m. $ 15. February 15. TW

Break for love! 10-year anniversary: ​​feat. Keith Thompson Live, Jojoflores, Dave Campbell, DJ Yogi at Nest 22 hours $ 20. February 16. EB

Young Guv, BLANKS, The Fact at The garrison doors 8 p.m. $ 15. February 28. EB, RT, SS

Owen Longboat Hall doors 8 p.m. $ 25. March 29. EB, RT, SS

Damo Suzuki (from Can 1970-1973) in The Garrison 8 pm Sale January 24. $ 20. April 8. SC

Vagabon, Angelica Garcia at The garrison doors 8 p.m. Sale January 24. $ 15. April 18. EB, RT, SS

Porches, SASSY 009 at Lee’s Palace doors 8 p.m. Sale January 24. $ 25. April 20. EB, RT, SS

Liturgy The Baby G 20 hours $ 12. April 21. SC

Greg Dulli The Great Hall doors 7.30 p.m. Sale January 23. $ 30- $ 165. May 1. EB, RT, SS

Ty Segall at Danforth Music Hall doors at 7 p.m. $ 39- $ 47. May 3. TM

Waves up Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 PM. $ 25. May 5. EB, RT, SS

Joel Plaskett Danforth Music Hall Second show added. 7 pm $ 27.50- $ 35. May 8-9. TM

The House of Love Lee’s Palace 30th birthday tour. Doors 7 p.m. $ 32.50. May 10th. EB, RT, SS

Torres om Drake Hotel doors 8 p.m. $ 17.50. 13 May. EB, RT, SS

Ron Sexsmith at Danforth Music Hall doors at 7 p.m. $ 29.50- $ 54.50. 30th of May. TM

The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee bee Budweiser stage doors at 7 p.m. $ 41- $ 101. May 21. EB, RT, SS

Steely Dan, Steve Winwood at Budweiser stage doors 6 p.m. Sale January 25. $ 29.50 – $ 149.50. June 23. TM

Pokey Lafarge Horseshoe doors 9 o’clock. Sale January 25. $ 25. June 26-27. EB, RT, SS

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall at Budweiser Stage doors 17:30, all ages. Sale January 24. $ 29.50 – $ 129.50. 10th of July. TM

Bon Jovi with Scotiabank Arena Sale January 24. $ TBA. 10th of July. TM

Barenaked Ladies, Kim Mitchell, Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Gear Budweiser stage doors 17:30, all ages. Sale January 24. $ 29.50 – $ 109.50. July 23. TM

Ticket sales points:

TM – ticketmaster.ca

EB – eventbrite.ca

RT – rotate.com

SS – soundscapesmusic.com

TW – ticketweb.ca

SC – showclix.com

