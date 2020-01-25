Alicia Keys, stay calm, calm and in control this year. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alicia Keys, 39; Mia Kirshner, 45; Ana Ortiz, 49; Jenifer Lewis, 63.

Jenifer Lewis (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

advertisement

Happy birthday: stay cool, calm and under control this year. Take a serious look at what happened in the past and consider how you want to turn your life into something that gives you happiness and satisfaction. Don’t get mad about what has come and gone. Take the experience and change it to a new start. Added discipline will encourage success. Your numbers are 5, 12, 23, 30, 36, 44, 48.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Register as a volunteer. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty keep you from your plans. If you pursue your goals, you will not regret it and this may cause someone you love to strive to keep up with you. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): don’t be trusted and don’t feel that you have to change something because someone else does. Take the uncertainty that you feel as a sign that you need more time to figure out what you want to do next. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): embrace what is good to do, no idea that someone is offering. Trust your intelligence to help you choose what is best for you. Your life goals are achievable, so don’t waste your time trying to achieve someone else’s dream. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Personal gain unfolds when you are patient and take care of all the details. Consider what you have invested in who you are most dependent on and where you are going yourself. Everything will fall into place. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): you are put under pressure by what you want to do and what you have to do. A personal challenge will arise due to a lack of open communication. Sharing your feelings can be difficult, but once you do, you feel better. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): don’t get caught up in gossip, other people’s affairs or risky situations. You have more options than you realize. Slow down, think carefully and focus on positive personal changes instead of changing someone else. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Plan a networking or brainstorming session with someone you respect for their input, opinion or the intimacy that you share. Love and romance are discussed and will improve both your relationship and your future. 5 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – Nov. 21): Opposition will suppress your productivity. Listen to what others say, but don’t adjust what someone wants if it means giving up something you want. Relax with someone you love and trust, and you will find out what is best for you. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Your free spirit will take over and turn you into a crowd puller. Before becoming too helpful, consider who the recipient of your personal information will be. Think twice before you bare your soul. Protect your reputation. 4 stars

STEENBOK (December 22 – January 19): Keep plugging away what you are trying to achieve until you are satisfied with the results. If you present or promote your plans too quickly, you will have the opportunity to steal your ideas and your thunder. Focus on perfection and originality. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): put more energy into your plans and you will surpass everyone you challenge. Don’t feel that you have to change something because someone else is doing it. Only do what feels right. Turn an emotional moment into something memorable. 3 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): A fresh look at an old idea will stimulate your imagination. Do not show off what you have achieved. Expect someone to be jealous of you or what you have. There is always room for improvement, so don’t let your success come to your mind. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intuitive, meticulous and talented. You are a creative dreamer.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.

advertisement