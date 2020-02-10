You’d think it took a little more than dark glasses and a hat to really disguise a celebrity like Alicia Keys. It could even be easier to say if a Keys fan really paid attention to what she said. She cited lyrics, said the word Grammy, and dropped so many hints that it was surprising that a few of the people, or at least one of them, didn’t recognize her immediately. If you’re wondering how long it took some drivers to watch the video to find that their Lyft driver was Alicia Keys and not a woman named Laura who resembled her, don’t feel bad about it the reason is it’s likely that we don’t always look at people when we get into a taxi, an Uber, or a Lyft, and it’s less a sign of disrespect than a bad habit we don’t want I know them People who offer us this service, even if we are thankful that they are there to help us. After taking Uber and Lyft in the past, it’s easy to say that both great services are useful since they are useful for those who don’t drive. And when you vacation in a city you have never been too useful, it is EXTREMELY useful. Let’s just say Uber and Lyft were two of my best friends in New Orleans since there are long distances between parts of the city.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WauRZJ5vnzk [/ embed]

But it’s not hard to believe that a celebrity actually pretends to be someone else in some cases, since it’s easy to believe that if you are not very talkative, you could have small talk. Many people tend to sit in it. It is not always common to meet the person who takes up only a short part of your time. It is said that the average distance for a Lyft ride is approximately 10 km, while the average distance for Uber is between 5 and 7. It’s not a long distance, and obviously some trips are much longer, while others may be a little shorter depending on the length of the driver’s needs. But for short trips, many people may not even want to make small talk, since getting to know someone or caring to look at them all the time may not be on their agenda, so it sounds social. A good Lyft driver, that is, someone who is polite and makes driving a little more engaging just by being friendly and paying attention to his driver as much as possible, is likely to meet someone who either doesn’t want to talk what he is talking about best of all, drivers will respect small talk to a certain point or will be willing to accept it. Similar to any service job, it is important that your clientele make the difference, and while Alicia was doing something pretty positive as her drivers were happy to find out who she was, the idea of ​​a Lyft ride is that you call someone who selects you up, they take you to your destination and bring you down. What happens between these moments is up to the driver and the driver, and while Alicia sounded like she was a bit curious, this type of driver is usually either hopefully politely told that a person doesn’t want to speak, or gives the driver an opportunity , to be friendly.

Fortunately, their riders were friendlier, otherwise some of their questions might have been interpreted as a little bit curious. This is the trick for every service job. It’s about getting to know people, even if you never see them again. It’s about being friendly, being open, and not being afraid to just talk to people. But every ride we do with an average person will have at least a little conversation until they don’t want to, as it is a bit cumbersome to sit in the same car with someone and just stay calm. That’s why a lot of people will talk, and in this case, a lot of people had to finally recognize Alicia Keys because she’s a pretty distinctive person and the hints she dropped were far less than subtle. It’s hard to believe that the singer’s fans can’t know who she is, but the only defense is that there are quite a few people in this world who look like other people. So it could be that they kept their words until they were certain. John Berlau of Forbes has something more to say on the subject.