advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 21, 2020

Reigning R&B song stress returns to the UK in June to support the new album ALICIA

Alicia Keys has confirmed that she will perform in Manchester, Birmingham and London. Presale tickets for her London show will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sun 26 January prior to the general sale at 9 a.m. on Mon. 27 January. Sign up below to receive the presale link (London only) directly in your inbox.

During her 24-year career, Alicia Keys has collected an excellent portfolio of work, including the release of six studio albums, numerous collaborative works with some of the greatest names in music (Beyonce, Usher, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake), contributed to soundtracks of films and award-winning roles on the screen. The powerhouse of R&B has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and is considered a musical icon.

She has twice been on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people and was named Billboard’s best R&B artist from the 00s. At the time, she was everywhere in the charts, with hits like ‘Fallin’, ‘No One’ and ‘A Woman’s Worth’ ahead creating the Bond theme for Quantum of Solace alongside Jack White in 2008.

advertisement

Keys has received an incredible list of accolades in her career, including fifteen Grammy Awards, multiple American Music Awards, BRIT Awards, Billboard Awards and that is only for music alone. In 2020 she will be back with brand new music, including the new single ‘Underdog’ from her upcoming album ALICIA. The album will be her first album since HERE in 2016 and will be released on Friday, March 21.

Alicia Keys 2020 UK dates:

Sun 7 Jun – Manchester Arena

Mon 8 Jun – Birmingham Arena

Wed 10 Jun – The O2, London

Tickets for Alicia Keys can be purchased at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 27. Sign up below to access the show in London.

advertisement