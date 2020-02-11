The outbreak of the corona virus could impact Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings forecast tarnish later this week as investors want to understand how the virus affects e-commerce spending in China, as well as the logistics and supply chains.

The Chinese e-commerce giant has already put in place some measures to facilitate retail during the outbreak, including cutting or foregoing some platform fees. What matters, however, is how the various disruptions are likely to impact the company’s financial results in the current quarter and beyond.

Aaron Kessler, an analyst at Raymond James, recently wrote that an “extended breakout” for e-commerce companies in general could mean limited logistics skills, especially when Hubei province is closed. He also said that companies like Alibaba

There could be a labor shortage in manufacturing and delivery as the break for the new lunar year has been extended.

“We would look for an update on the impact on ecommerce shopping activity,” he continued.

Alibaba’s third quarter annual report will be released on Thursday before the opening bell.

What to expect

merits: FactSet analysts estimate that Alibaba had a share of 15.83 yuan (USD 2.27) in December after RMB 12.19 (USD 1.82) in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue: The FactSet consensus is for third quarter sales of RMB 158.28 billion or USD 22.66 billion. A year ago, the company had sales of RMB 117.28 billion or USD 17.47 billion.

Stock movement: Alibaba’s US listed shares have risen after five of the company’s last ten earnings reports and have risen 29% in the past twelve months. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

added 19% during this time. Of the 56 analysts covered by FactSet that cover Alibaba shares, 54 have purchase ratings and two hold ratings.

What else do I need to keep in mind?

While investors will be curious to see how the corona virus affects e-commerce spending, they already have some clues as to how the Alibaba environment developed in December.

Instinet analyst Jialong Shi announced that e-commerce sales in China rose 18% in December compared to the previous year. This was a slight slowdown compared to November. He believes that China’s e-commerce sales have also generally slowed in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, possibly due to a warmer winter, which has resulted in slower sales growth in clothing.

As for Alibaba specifically, he retained a buy recommendation, but wrote: “We expect combined CM (customer management) and commission revenue to increase 22% in the third quarter of fiscal 20 compared to the consensus forecast of 23%. The gap is likely in our growth forecast for commission income of 19% vs. 22% in the street as we believe Alibaba was likely to subsidize its customers and dealers during the Double 11 action, resulting in a larger gap in the growth of the Commission revenue and Tmall’s physical goods lead GMV from 2 percentage points in the second quarter of FY20 to our estimated 5 percentage points in the third quarter of FY20. ”

Alibaba’s capital expenditures are always a priority for Wall Street as the company continues to invest in emerging businesses, including its “new retail concept,” bringing the offline and online shopping experiences together. The company has indicated that it will reinvest profits in areas such as logistics and globalization in the second half of the fiscal year.

“We would look for more color for key areas of investment and pace of investment (we don’t think Alibaba signals a big change in spending pace),” wrote Raymond James’ Kessler.

He will also receive comments on the company’s sales and marketing costs and strategies for increasing the effectiveness of spending in this area. Kessler has a strong buy rating for the share.

