Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares fell on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected results in the third quarter of the fiscal year, but discussed how the recent corona virus outbreak in China has had a “negative” impact on the company’s trading business in the current period as packages are not delivered on time ,

The company posted net income of 52.3 billion yuan ($ 7.5 billion), or RMB 19.55 per share, compared to RMB 33.1 billion or RMB 12.64 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share rose from RMB 12.19 to RMB 18.19, exceeding the FactSet consensus, which modeled RMB 15.91.

alibaba

BABA, -2.00%

Quarterly sales increased from RMB 117.3 billion in the previous year to RMB 161.5 billion. The FactSet consensus provided RMB 159.7 billion. The Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud business achieved quarterly sales of over RMB 10 billion for the first time.

The company’s report comes after numerous companies have warned of expected negative effects from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is thought to have occurred in a food market in Wuhan, China, late last year is.

See also: This European company doesn’t gloss over its coronavirus problem

The stock fell 2.0% in morning trading.

Alibaba announced in its call for profits that the company will continue to face challenges arising from the outbreak as employees’ return to work after the New Year holidays has been delayed. This has a negative impact on the ability of dealers and logistics companies to resume business as usual, Alibaba management said.

“We believe that our sales growth rate for the March quarter will impact,” said CFO Maggie Wu based on what the company has seen since early February. She noted that businesses such as Alibaba’s Chinese retail market and local consumer services may experience negative sales growth due to the disruptions, but it is difficult to make a broad financial forecast as the March quarter is only halfway through.

In the last quarter, Alibaba’s Chinese retail market business grew 36% in the last quarter, before companies were affected by the corona virus, while local services revenue grew 47%. The fact that Alibaba expects negative sales growth in these categories this quarter “shows the impact of the virus,” Hari Srinivasan, senior research analyst and tech portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, told MarketWatch.

“There is demand, but if you have large cities and areas with travel bans, it will have an impact,” said Srinivasan. The problems appear to be largely supply-based, which is encouraging for Alibaba’s long-term prospects, he said when management spurred increasing demand for digital services.

Don’t miss it: Tesla stock hit when the company announced plans to issue new shares worth up to $ 2 billion

Management hinted that the challenges posed by the COVID 19 outbreak could lead to long-term behavior changes among Chinese consumers and businesses. Alibaba sees an increasing number of consumers ordering food from home and more employees working from home, two trends that Alibaba is responding to with its various services.

“I think after everything is done, I would expect this to be an inevitable trend that more and more companies and customers are having a digital life or work style,” said CEO Daniel Zhang.

Before the report, Alibaba outlined some of the company’s measures to facilitate business and trade in China, as the outbreak continued to disrupt some of the country’s business. Alibaba said it would cut or lower some fees, give companies the opportunity to use their work-from-home platform for free, and help subsidize couriers to give them extra money for their work.

Read: Cruise stocks shake off the carnival coronavirus warning to trade higher

Outside the corona virus discussion, management spoke about how Alibaba is trying to reconcile capital spending with operational improvements in its core commerce segment.

“Compared to the previous year, we increased the adjusted value (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in absolute dollars by RMB 12 billion, while the combined losses in our four strategic areas remained unchanged compared to the previous year,” said Wu. “This reflects our targeted approach to resource and investment allocation in key strategic growth areas while optimizing the cost of goods sold and improving their efficiency.”

Alibaba “let the leverage of its trading business through,” said Srinivasan of Neuberger Berman. He had anticipated an increase in capital spending and was impressed that Alibaba’s investment appears to be paying off by allowing the company to benefit from economies of scale in massive markets.

Srinivasan was also encouraged by the company’s momentum in low-ranking Chinese cities when the company pointed out that more than 60% of new average annual customers came from less developed regions in China. Annual active customers amounted to 711 million at the end of 2019.

The Chinese e-commerce giant’s shares have only dropped 5% in the past month, although they have risen 20% in the past three months. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

KWEB, -1.99%

added 15% and the S&P 500 index within three months

SPX, -0.37%

won almost 9%.