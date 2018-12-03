Alfred Norwood tried to save a man on a roof. It was a blind tribute to Clark Griswold.

advertisement

The surveillance video from a nest camera showed Norwood running to the house screaming. “Oh, sir, please wait!” He reached for the ladder, tore it from the display, and repositioned itself for him.

“Okay, can you get it? Can you achieve it ?! “, he added.

When there was no answer, Norwood shouted, “Help!”

“It looked like a man in need of help and I took the opportunity to help him,” Norwood said in a Washington Post phone interview Monday. But he added, “It turned out to be a dummy.”

A doll after a Christmas icon: Clark Griswold.

“I was just trying to help the boy,” said Norwood.

The spectacle was a tribute to a famous scene from the 1989 cult classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, in which Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, lost its balance and slipped onto the gutters. before finally falling to the ground. Home owner Chris Heerlein said he and his wife had hoped to win a decorating contest for their creativity without scaring a compassionate Samaritan.

“I was panicked. My heart was beating so fast, ”said Norwood. “I had to struggle to release the ladder, and when I untangled it, I figured he didn’t say anything. I thought he was electrocuted.”

Norwood said he tried to wave a few passers-by, but no one stopped to help, so he chose 911.

“I thought I was going to save someone that day,” he said, “and that was the only thing I thought of.”

He said when the sun rose, he was beginning to understand his mistake – one that he may never go down. “My wife said it was a dummy that saved a dummy,” he said.

The 35-year-old Heerlein reported that he was out of town at the time of the accident and that his wife was busy preparing their three small children for the day, so none of them knew what was going on. but later they watched the video recording.

At first Heerlein said he felt “terrible” about the incident, but then “I started to laugh out loud.”

Since then they have put up a sign that says: “Clark G. is part of our Christmas exhibition. Please don’t call 911. ‘

Aside from all the jokes, Heerlein said, “It’s nice to see that there are good people.” He said that he and his wife were so sorry that they invited Norwood home and gave him a gift card to give to show their appreciation for his actions.

Heerlein admitted that the gift card was his wife’s idea.

Personally, Heerlein said, he wanted to give Norwood something a little more relevant to their situation: a subscription to a jelly-of-the-month club.

