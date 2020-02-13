All about his loved ones! Alfonso Ribeiro is crazy about his wife Angela, but there is always a little something to do with them!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the 48-year-old already has a plan for the food he’ll love. “I plan to make spinach artichoke mashed potatoes, also known as” the spouse’s darling, “the fresh Prince of Bel-Air told Closer Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Bob Evans Farms. “It’s a unique, delicious Bob Evans recipe that uses its original mashed potatoes, but it’s not just about the food, as the TV personality will spend an inconspicuous day with the family on Love Day.

An evening at home with the family … we celebrated last weekend in Pebble Beach! “, Raving about America’s funniest home videos. “Our date nights are family evenings at home … our children keep our romance alive.” Aww!

Alfonso and Angela signed a covenant for life in 2012. They share three children – the sons Alfonso Jr., Anders and daughter Ava. The actor also has daughter Sienna with his first wife Robin Stapler. When it comes down to it, the comedian can easily name everything he loves about his wife.

“So many things. Angela is really my soul mate,” says Alfonso. “Angela … the best woman, mother and friend that there could ever be for me! It won’t do her justice to emphasize one thing,” he continues, adding that her “neverending love and patience” is his favorite part when she watches as a parent, and as far as his children are concerned, the former competitor of Dancing With the Stars has only friendly words to say about them.

“Amazing … active and busy,” he says of his children. “Really the center of my life.” This is not the first time Alfonso has found out about his family – he once raved about traveling around the world with them.

“I think traveling is the best way to educate your family about people,” he told Closer earlier in an exclusive interview. “Yes, you can read about things in books, but nothing ends up and stays with you all your life as a personal experience.”

If you want to learn more about your favorite celebrities, get the latest edition of Closer Weekly at the kiosk now – and subscribe to our newsletter to receive more exclusive news!