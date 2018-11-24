Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trolls Fox News and says they are obsessed with her

advertisement

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez. The text of Aventura’s Obsesión translates: “No, it is not love, what you feel is called obsession.”

After another user asked if she would really get Fox to hire a translator to read the tweet, Ocasio-Cortez took her picture:

“Don’t worry, Fox News has made it clear that they’re smarter than me, who they called a ‘little, simple person’,” she wrote. I shouldn’t be a problem for you in spoken languages. “

advertisement

The discussion about “The Story” (here at 38:10) started with Henry’s agreement that “there is a lot of talk about (Ocasio-Cortez) at the weekend from Fox & Friends”. While panelists Rachel Campos-Duffy, Susan Li, and Wendy Osefo were occasionally dismissive – “I disagree with everything she tries to do with our country, and economically, but she deserves it for the shoes,” Campos- Duffy – they all had praise for their performance. At the age of 29, Ocasio-Cortez is ready to become the youngest member of the congress.

“Whatever your political ideology is, it worked for it,” said Osefo.

“I respect and I admire the hustle and bustle,” added Li, referring to her own story, which grew up in a single-parent household.

As a member of this “four-person panel”, you should probably mention how we all said that @ Ocasio2018 deserves its place in the history books and deserves all of its awards. But on the other hand, it probably doesn’t fit your story ♀️

– Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 24, 2018

The Cornell exhibition shows other garments by women who have been successful in politics and beyond, including Coretta Scott King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Janet Reno.

Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted about her “campaign shoes” in June, saying that she won because her team overtook the competition. She defeated the MP Joseph Crowley, who was the four-tier Democrat of the House at the time.

Some people say I won for “demographic” reasons.

First of all, that’s wrong. We won with all kinds of voters.

Second, here is my first pair of action shoes. I knocked on the doors until rainwater came through my soles.

Respect the hustle and bustle. We won because we outperformed the competition. Period. pic.twitter.com/RbpQMYTiWY

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@ Ocasio2018), June 29, 2018

advertisement