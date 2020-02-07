One can assume that Vice Network regrets not having given Desus & Mero the pocket. The duo clearly takes their interview game to the next level.

The Bronx media figures brought it back to their old or perhaps current area of ​​boogie down. You will be accompanied by none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the politician and activist who serves as the U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district. Popularly known as the AOC, she also comes from the Bronx and has built a reputation for stunningly gathering her political staff.

During their recent tour with the boys, the trio explored the Bronx, where they dealt with pop culture, politics, sports, and much more. They visited the Parkchester area to start their day with a typical bacon, egg and cheese sandwich and coffee. All three enjoy breakfast on the go when Alex remembers their choice. “When I first walked, I stuck like posters in all bodegas and then put them in other stores. But the people I ran against would come and tear off the posters, ”she recalled. Cortez in turn served the shopkeepers with postcards, which they stuffed into the brown paper bags of the individual customers.

She also visits her roots as a bartender, where she mixed margaritas and a Hennessy-infused Shirley temple. Needless to say, they excited everyone when they talked about their daily struggle to try to represent the underserved. You can see the segment below.

Photo: Greg Endries / SHOWTIME