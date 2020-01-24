advertisement

To start with Paris Fashion Week Men , one of our favorite stylists and creatives Alexander-Julian Gibbson organized an intimate dinner in collaboration with the global brand H&M. The event took place in the beautiful restaurant derriere, in the third arrondissement of Paris. The soirée was spotlight with tealights and staged between beautiful flowers and the guests – a cross section of black creatives from all over the world, enjoyed stimulating conversation and delicious food.

Ambience

visitors

Guests included Anna Touréfrom Anna Touré PR, Corey Stokes from Highsnobiety, Allen Onyia co-founder of Upscale Hype, Nikki Ogunnaike Fashion Deputy Director GQ and of course Alexander-Julian Gibbson himself.

In an interview with All The Pretty Birds at the event Alexander Julian had some notable remarks about fashion and being an African creative:

He would give young African designers and creatives advice

One thing I tell everyone, especially when I am on the continent, is that it is important to have faith in yourself and your country. Many African designers and creative people wait until they hear [feedback] from the outside world before they start to feel themselves. We cannot do that because we could easily miss the target at the end of the day. I feel that we must trust the institutions of our countries. I am Nigerian and I work a lot with Nigerian colleagues. It is important to first work with the brands around you in your own country. It is a way to network naturally. Never undermine people around you. Work side by side. Grow together. Learn together.

About what the collaboration with H&M means for him as an African creative

African style and fashion are in my DNA. I was born and raised in Nigerian. H&M has various partnerships with African designers and for me, working with a company that values ​​culture is something that elevates my brand. The thing with me is always coordination. It’s about choosing the specific brand that fits in with the things you believe and H&M is a brand that favors diversity and African designers. They understand what it is like to promote different cultures and to advance fashion.

About the collaboration between Alexander-Julian and H&M

It is not a tangible collaboration. H&M has an amazing aesthetic in line with the things I’m doing now, and it seemed like a natural collaboration, especially with H&M Home. They do a great job and have many recycled materials in their aesthetics, a standard that I admire. It’s the start of the men’s fashion week here in Paris, and the Paris Fashion Week is my favorite week! I organize this party with H&M for all creatives in the city. After that we all have an epic schedule, but it is important that people vibe together. I personally find the fashion week very intense and it is good to be here with friends.

All photos courtesy H&M

