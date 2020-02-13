The producer, singer-songwriter Alex Wong shares a music video for “Wherever You Are” and is listening exclusively to his upcoming album on American songwriter today. This song was released on January 24th as his last single from “The Elephant and The Seahorse”. This record is Wong’s second solo LP after many years of production for others.

“The Elephant and the Seahorse” examines the labyrinth of memories. Each song deals with a question about memory, especially regarding identity. “Wherever you are” came from a quote Wong had heard about a Ted Talk. As he remembers, it was something like “to my other half … wherever you are … I’ll come as soon as I can.” Wong stuck to this quote when he put together different types of memories for this record.

“I kept coming back to the idea that the” chemistry “we should feel when we meet our person is more like the feeling of remembering them from a different time,” said Wong.

Oddly enough, in his research for the song, Wong found no trace of this deep memory.

“I remember getting emotional when I heard that and didn’t know why. I wasn’t even sure I believed the premise, ”said Wong. “But I couldn’t shake the image of two souls racing in time and space on an inevitable collision course.”

The picture, shot by longtime friend Alex Berger, uses a novel camera from the 80s to create exactly this vision. The previous artist, who became a photographer, followed a new style path and shot the entire video with a 35 mm film. Berger described the machining process as “tedious”, but the product was his proudest project so far. He attributed the sharpness of the recordings to the film itself and its connection to a generation that grew up with family photos taken in the same way.

“When we knew we were using the camera, the whole vision for the video came to me while Alex played the song to me in his studio,” said Berger. “It is very gratifying to see how a project turns out the way you saw it in your head.”

Watch the video for “Wherever You Are” here.

The title of the album is an example of the complex meaning that is woven into Alex’s work. The elephant is a more obvious allusion to the memory known in popular culture as the animal that never forgets. The seahorse component stems from scientists’ discovery of the part of the brain that is believed to control memory and emotions. They felt that the shape resembled that of a tiny seahorse and named it after the genus of the seahorse, the hippocampus.

Wong added another level to his solo album and hosted a dinner party where he thoughtfully combined each of these songs with a traditional Chinese course. With his guests at dinner, Wong compared the sometimes physical reaction to music with food memories and the emotions that come from taste.

“Show Yourself” reveals Wong’s memories of the feeling of insecurity as a Chinese-American child that was “between” two cultures. Wong believed that he was not Asian enough for other Chinese and not white enough to be really American.

“The song describes my process of questioning this conditioning later in life and how it unconsciously influenced my life. The resolution is to learn how to claim and stand in my own space and identity, ”said Wong.

To complement this song, Wong Sichuan Pepper served noodles. “You notice a mild initial taste at the first bite, but over time, the real nature of the pepper creeps in on you and manifests itself at the end of the dish,” said Wong.

The final song of the album, “Me, Forever”, approaches memory from the perspective of a past life. Inspired by two separate psychological visits that led him to believe that he had many past lives in Paris, Wong made the trek across the pond in 2017. The lyrics follow Wong on his solo journey through the City of Light, looking for his home from a past life.

“I love the idea of ​​living on the past and mingling with ghosts and past lives,” said Wong. “Our concept of” I “could stretch like a string forever and tell a complete story through a series of multiple lives.”

Wong ended the 9-course meal and combined this track with a Chinese donut (Jin Deui) served with orange blossom rice ice cream. “Since this song is about past lives, I wanted to create a dessert from different incarnations of grains of rice,” said Wong. “The donut, a childhood favorite, is made from rice flour containing gluten and ice cream with rice milk.”

Listen exclusively to Alex Wong’s “The Elephant and The Seahorse” below and pre-save the album here.