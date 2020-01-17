Alex Trebek says he has learned the power of prayer at the Catholic School

advertisement

Fordham University has honored Alex Trebek with the Fordham Founder’s Award. The award recognizes individuals whose personal and professional lives reflect the highest ambitions of the defining traditions of the university, as an institution dedicated to wisdom and learning in the service of others.

Before the prize was awarded to Trebek and his wife Jean, President of Fordham University called father Joseph M. McShane Trebek “the nation’s school teacher,” citing his 36-year-old stint as host of Jeopardy! The Jesuit priest praised the show and suggested that the trivia-based game show encourages education.

Although Trebek, 79, already fought pancreatic cancer in phase 4, he came to the ceremony to accept the prize. According to the Archdiocese of the Baltimore website, Trebek addressed the crowd about the importance of prayer. He said:

“If there is one thing that I have discovered in the past year, it is the (power of) prayer. I learned it from the Jesuits when I was a child, I learned it from the Oblates of Mary Immaculate when I was in boarding school. “

The Trebeks have long been supporters of Jesuit-led schools and have sent their son and daughter to Jesuit colleges. In 2015, the couple set up a $ 1 million scholarship to help Harlem students who want to attend Fordham, and they doubled in 2019, a second, equal grant to help more students in need.

Trebek was accompanied on stage by his wife, Jean, who spoke about the importance of education. She said:

“As soon as we get the support that leads to a well-educated mind, that mind has the ability to be open and curious, allowing a better understanding and appreciation of our humanity, both individually and collectively.”

Although Trebek is going through the immense test of chemotherapy, he has not made a single hint that he expects to resign from his job at Jeopardy! In the two days prior to the ceremony, Trebek was in the studio to record new episodes from the famous trivia game show.

Crux Now reports that after the acceptance speeches, father McShane re-took the stage and led the entire 275-person gathering in the Onze Vader voor Trebek. Although he is weakened by his cancer treatments, Trebek reportedly had no problems lifting 20 pounds. Award-winning figurine of Fordham’s founder, Archbishop John Hughes.

