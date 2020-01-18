advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman spoke at the Astros FanFest on Saturday for the first time since the MLB report on the theft scandal in 2017 was released to the media.

On Monday afternoon, the MLB announced that Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch will be suspended for the 2020 season. A moment later, Astros owner Jim Crane announced that the GM and manager would also be fired.

“I have higher standards for the city and franchise and go beyond MLB’s penalty,” Crane said during a press conference on Monday. “We have worked very hard to build this organization so that our employees, fans, sponsors, the community and the city are all proud.”

Although Bregman was at FanFest to meet fans and discuss the upcoming season, most of the questions were about the scandal.

When asked whether he regretted the 2017 season, Bregman said: “The Commissioner has submitted a report, MLB has produced his report and the Astros has done what they did. That means they made their decision what they will do I have no other thoughts about it. “

He gave a very similar answer to all other questions regarding the scandal.

Bregman said the team is ready for spring training despite having no manager three weeks before the start.

“We are ready to go to spring training and play a game,” he told reporters.

He quickly denied when a reporter asked if he was ever wearing equipment under his jersey: “No, no, no, no.”

Bregman said he was looking for a new manager who was ready to lead the team.

“A guy who will lead us, I want to go out and play baseball,” he said.

Bregman emphasized that the team is making progress and is not being held back by the scandal.

“This is a team game. We will train as a team in the spring and prepare for the 2020 season. We look forward to it,” Bregman told reporters. “In 2020 our actions will speak louder than our words.”

In addition to the layoffs of Luhnow and Hinch, the team will also be forced to discard their first and second selection rounds in the MLB draft for 2020 and 2021.

The Astros were also fined $ 5 million.

“Although the evidence consistently showed that I did not endorse or participate in the practice of sign theft, I could not stop it and I am very sorry,” said Hinch in a statement.

In addition, former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who was fired from the Astros in October after making abusive comments at the end of the American League Championship Series against a group of female reporters, was suspended for a year.

