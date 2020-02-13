WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) – The Houston Astros started spring training with an apology.

On Thursday, owner Jim Crane and the players held a press conference at their facility, the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, where they first apologized for their role in the sign theft scandal.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were the only two players to make brief, prepared comments on the podium.

They said that there was also a players’ meeting on Wednesday evening. Crane said that it was the first time since the scandal broke that the group was together as a team, and said that some of the players were emotional.

It was also the first time that the new manager Dusty Baker met a large part of the team. Baker said the players had “shown enormous remorse”.

Bregman spoke first on the podium and apologized on behalf of the team, the organization, and himself.

“I learned from this and hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I would also like to thank Astros fans for their support. As a team, we are fully focused on advancing into the 2020 season,” said Bregman.

“The entire Astros organization and team feel bad about what happened in 2017. We are particularly sorry for the impact on our fans and the baseball game,” said Altuve.

In 2017 Altuve was named MVP. Bregman also had a breakout season.

Crane, who previously apologized, reiterated that this would not happen on his watch.

Crane also called the team a “great group of people” and said this happened at a time when their leaders were not getting adequate guidance.

In the fallout, Astro’s general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were both fired. No players were disciplined.

Baker took over as new manager in late January. James Click became the new general manager and replaced Luhnow.

Crane called Baker and Click great men with character.

Teammate Carlos Correa later spoke about the scandal.

“It was definitely wrong and we should have stopped it at this point,” said Correa.

It wasn’t the first time Altuve and Bregman had spoken, but it was the first time that they apologized.

Last month, the two spoke to the media at the Astros FanFest, where most of the questions about the scandal were asked.

When asked during the event whether he regretted the 2017 season, Bregman said: “The Commissioner has published a report, MLB has prepared her report, and the Astros have done what they did, which means that they did made their decision what they are. ” I have no other thoughts about it. “

Altuve was noisier and explained that it was critical that the team stick together and move forward.

Both quickly denied the allegations that they were wearing devices under their jerseys.

On Thursday, Crane was pressured again against the allegations, but said he was confident that the players were not wearing them.

Popular Astros stars express themselves for the first time after the manager’s dismissal

Some teams have requested that the Astros World Series title be stripped, but the league has said that this will not happen.

Crane also said he didn’t think it was necessary to reach the Los Angeles Dodgers that the Astros defeated for the championship in 2017.

Up until Thursday, only former players had apologized, including Dallas Keuchel, who is now with the Chicago White Sox, and Marwin Gonzalez, another fan favorite, who is now with the Minnesota Twins. Max Stassi, who is now with the Los Angeles Angels, also apologized.

