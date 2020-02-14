Prometheus star Naomi Rapace, who was also associated with the revenge thriller The Thicket as a violent killer, will play in one Alex Aja-produced thriller O2who will recompose the French filmmaker with P2, Amityville: The Awakening and Maniac Franck Khalfoun,

“The picture is about a woman who wakes up alone, without memory and without a way out, in a cryogenic medical capsule. All she knows is that she still has 90 minutes of oxygen and needs to figure out how to save herself while figuring out who she really is, who took her there, and most importantly – why? “

Deadline adds that the film was written by Christie LeBlanc, Aja previously directed High Tension, Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Piranha and Horns and also produced Crawl last year.

“One of the most compelling scripts I’ve read in years – a survival experience with a big mystery at its core,” said Aja. “Even without the oxygen running out, the tension on the side made me breathless.”

Echo Lake Entertainment, 42 and Wild Bunch International also produce. The included blacklist thriller that Wild Bunch International has for sale on board. Vincent Maraval’s Paris-based outfit will speak to buyers at EFM in Berlin next week about the genre project.