Aleteia's Sunday homily: why fishing nets?

Nets. Fishing nets.

When Jesus calls Simon Peter, Andrew, James and John, they are – all four men – with their nets. Nets are the tool of their trade. They were fishermen. But when Christ comes into their lives, the nets are left behind.

What is the meaning of the nets? After all, it was not just a trade that these apostles would leave behind. They could have been carpenters like the Lord. They could have been tax collectors like Matthew. But these four are fishermen and the gospel tells us they are leaving their nets. What does it mean? How should we think about the nets?

How often do we look at the choices in our lives and think, “That was a mess”? Pope Francis loves a statue of Our Lady that he discovered as a student in Germany. In this dedication to the Blessed Mother, she is known as “Our Lady, Undoing Knots.” It is reminiscent of the expression of the poet Walter Scott, “Oh, what a tangled web that we weave …” Knots, tangled cords, ropes, lines, threads … they are symbols of the snarls and nods we use leave life so often.

Johann Georg Melchior Schmidtner | Public domain

Fishermen’s nets are in the same way a symbol of life without Christ. The nets become entangled, dirty, frayed and rotten. They wear thin. The nets are heavy and stressful. They require time and do not necessarily provide a complete catch. They are a sign of efforts we have made on our own, as if we are apart from God, or times where we have neglected priorities to pursue other things and ultimately end up in a mixed bag with our lives.

Enter Christ.

The Lord comes into the life of the fishermen and he transforms the meaning of the nets. In fact, he transforms the nets themselves.

There is an amazing painting by the American realist Andrew Wyeth, called “Pentecost”. The image is provided with a net that extends over a series of poles, dries in the sun. The net that catches the light of the sun has a golden hue, making it the most beautiful net I have seen. Even more striking is the way Wyeth has depicted the wind that fills the net, moves it, brings it to life.

Living with Christ will change the lives of the apostles. By taking a worn, dark and damp net, the grace of God, the Holy Spirit who will send Christ, will transform the nets of these men. The horizon of their lives will be changed. Dark becomes gold; the lifeless will come alive. The tool itself has been changed. Wyeth’s painting explains all these gospel truths and more.

The apostles live the truths that Christ would proclaim to those who ask what it means to follow him. Remember the rich young man who will ask Jesus, “What must I do to have eternal life?” Jesus instructs the man to sell what he has, to give to the poor and to follow him (Mat 19:16). This pattern was determined by the apostles who left their nets. They were the first to hear this invitation from the Lord.

The nets show us that it is possible to answer this way of life. The apostles left the nets. The knots in our lives can be thrown away. Christ can change what they mean. New dimensions of our humanity will be discovered in life with the Lord. John and his brother James were repairing their nets; but Christ will restore the cords of our hearts.

The reward for leaving the nets, or as Jesus says elsewhere: “fathers, brothers, sisters, mothers, houses, children, lands,” will be great (Mt. 19:29). The fishermen’s call is to become the new heads of the 12 tribes. This was initially not revealed to them, but the Lord had something very big in store for them. The apostles would sit in glory, a fulfillment of the first promises to Israel. Of course the Lord does not ask that we destroy our lives, but he does demand that we give priority to what is eternal. “Seek the kingdom first …” (Mt 6,33).

How could they believe this? John Chrysostom says:

But if you say, the promise is very big; even for that reason I admire them the most, for when they had not seen a single sign, they believed in such a wide range of promise, and settled everything except after that presence. And this, because they believed that whatever words they caught them, they used to catch others.

Their faith was very strong. Just like us, they first received the word of Christ; only later did they see beautiful signs. They were, as it were, first caught in the net of Christ.

Christ gives the fishermen the power of faith to be fishermen of people. Simon Peter and Andrew threw their nets into the sea; but Christ will allow the net of faith to be cast among men. The faith that the first apostles have in Jesus enables them to capture other souls in the new nets of the gospel. The golden net of Christ is not something magical that can be found ‘outside’. Christ wants to transform our lives. That will convince others. The nets of our hearts where we hold the things dear to God, knotted by hope and charity instead of vice, will capture other men.

Christ chose to take the nets of fishermen from Galilee. There is nothing that He cannot or will not use to reveal His glory. Surrender your nets. Put them in the service of the Kingdom. Be trapped in the net of Christ. “Stick out deep” (Luke 5: 4) and lower your “nets” for a catch.

