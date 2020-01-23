Aleteia is now on Spotify! Here is our Visigothic chant playlist

advertisement

Visigoth singing, also known as Mozarabic singing, is the common tradition of the Visigoth / Mozarab rite of the Catholic Church, primarily associated with Hispania (now Spain) under Visigothic rule.

Although it is better known as “Mozarabic singing,” this definition is misleading in many ways. For historical reasons, “Spanish liturgy,” as it is also called, is more appropriate.

While it is true that the manuscripts that make up the canon of this kind of liturgical chant all follow the Arab invasion of the Iberian Peninsula, it is also true that these texts only collect an oral tradition that has already been described by St. Isidore of Seville in his text De ecclesiasticis officiis.

Visigoth singing is born of two traditions. One, from northern Spain, known as Castilian-Leonese; the other, from the south of the peninsula, known as Toledane (from Toledo), although it is most likely from Seville, as the testimonies of St. Isidore seem to indicate.

According to some sources, these hymns have a strong Jewish influence: apparently Jews and Christians shared a number of liturgical practices on the Iberian Peninsula until the 4th century, such as reciting the psalms and reading the Old Testament books. Some of the melodies we hear in these monodic liturgical forms may have been derived from these common practices.

In this playlist we wanted to include some of the most beautiful songs in this tradition. To enjoy!

