In some inland and coastal areas, poor visibility can be expected at times.



According to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), the weather in the United Arab Emirates is expected to be dusty and generally relatively cold today, with a chance of precipitation.

The NCM warned of fresh south-easterly winds that blew dust and impaired visibility across most of the country.

In a statement, the center said the wind speed is expected to be 55 km / h and the wave height is expected to be up to 10 feet.

The ocean will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman.