It appears that the California Hollywood undead are going through a season of change. Rewind a little more than a year when the hedonistic rap metal outfit unveiled its Psalms EP in late 2018 and the five members dropped the slasher-style masks that had always been a critical part of their troubling aesthetic. The songs from that time also felt more open, with a darker attitude that thought about death and suicide.

Now with their sixth album, New Empire Vol.1, the band promises a heavier, tougher reinterpretation, but it turns out that what might be new territory for them is largely familiar Metalcore to the rest of us. Empire’s chorus has a weird, electronic dive that makes it unforgettable, while guest appearances by Kellin Quinn (Upside Down) by Sleeping With Sirens and Benji Madden (Second Chances) by Good Charlotte seem to be satisfying enough.

Those who are already cult will likely appreciate the band’s louder repetition, but that means much of what Hollywood Undead serves, whether metallized or not, remains something of a mindless hearing. Another change may be appropriate, but at the moment this is less a “new” empire than a polish of the old one.

Verdict: 3/5