While waiting for their first child to arrive, Raiven Adams was given an injunction against their Alaskan Bush People friend Bear Brown. According to court documents from The Sun, Adams filed papers for an order to protect against domestic violence on Monday, February 10. A judge issued the order shortly after, although Adams must return to court in two weeks to make the injunction permanent.

Details behind what led to the injunction remain unclear, although Brown and Adams had a remarkably rocky relationship. The couple first met at Noah Brown’s wedding in 2018 and had been engaged in August of last year, though they didn’t part long after that.

“It was a long struggle for me to decide what to do,” said Adams at the time. “What to say … I think this life is too much for me. The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And for that reason and for several other reasons, me and Bär decided to stay friends,” she continued. “Sometimes two people should be in each other’s life … but not as they thought. We wish the wolf pack all the best on every adventure.”

Only two days later, the couple revealed that they were expecting something, even though they were declaring at the time that “we were talking about things and ultimately decided that being a parent is best for both us and our baby … We look forward to being together as friends and do our best to be the best that we can be. “

Brown and Adams then revived their romance in October when the Discovery Channel star wrote on Instagram that “Raiven and I decided to try again. After we split up for a bit, we found that we were always still had feelings for each other. So we’ll try again. Thank you everyone out there. Stay great and God bless you. “

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long and only a month later, the couple announced again that they had decided to go their separate ways.

“Hello everyone! I have some news that I want to share!” Brown wrote. “Once again, Raiven and I decided that we were better than friends! So we went our separate ways!”

“However, we are both still looking forward to working our little miracle as co-parents,” he added. “We actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had made a lot of people send their stuff, so I thought it would be better to wait a week or so before reporting on it!”

At this point, neither Brown nor Adams commented on the recent development in their relationship.