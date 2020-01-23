Alan Jackson earns CMA Joe Talbot Award + more

advertisement

Welcome to The Boot’s News Roundup, a morning overview of the news that fans of country music should know. Read on for more information about the latest developments in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Alan Jackson received the Joe Talbot Award from the Country Music Association, which recognizes “excellent leadership and contributions to the preservation and progress of the values ​​and traditions of country music,” said MusicRow, on Friday (January 17). He is the fourth artist and the seventh person in general to earn the honor, named after steel guitarist and executive music industry Joe Talbot. “Alan Jackson has always remained true to his roots,” says CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. “That’s why fans love him, and it’s how he has had such a significant impact on our genre.”

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

advertisement

The musical collective Watkins Family Hour by Sara and Sean Watkins will release a new album on 10 April. Brother sister, the group’s first new music in five years, was produced by Mike Viola and contains seven original songs co-written by the Watkins brothers and sisters, as well as three covers. The new record, which is released via Family Hour Records / Thirty Tigers, is now available for pre-order.

Larry Busacca / Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

The 2020 Windy City Smokeout country music and BBQ festival in Chicago will consist of Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and more. The event takes place from July 10-12 in the United Center of the city; Morgan Evans, Riley Green, Hailey Whitters and others are also scheduled to enter the stage during the three days. Visit WindyCitySmokeout.com for more information.

Dustin Lynch, Midland and Clay Walker will headline Headwaters Country Jam 2020, a three-day music festival on the bridge at Three Forks, Mont. Now, in its 13th year, the event will also feature performances by Ashley McBryde, the Cadillac Three, Meghan Patrick and more. Tickets for the festival, scheduled for June 18-20, will be on sale on Friday (January 24) at 8 AM MT; visit HeadwatersCountryJam.com for more information.

Shane Timm, Courtesy or Big Hassle PR

Billy Strings already has a whole series of tour dates on its 2020 calendar, but on February 27-March 1 he is starting a very special mini-tour in his home state of Michigan. After-synchronized Family Strings, the shows – in Bay City, Traverse City, Ionia and Ann Arbor – bring the rising star together with his father, Terry Barber. (Barber, himself a guitarist, has had a major impact on his son’s chosen career path.) Fans can visit BillyStrings.com for ticket information.

Hometown to Hometown, a new event focused on Nashville’s songwriting and production communities, will bring award winner songwriter producers Ross Copperman and Nicolle Galyon to the attention as the 2020 Champions of the Year. The benefit, an evening of music and cocktails, will raise money for music technology programs at deprived high schools in Music City, the hometown of Copperman in Virginia and the hometown of Galyon in Kansas. Hometown to Hometown is organized by Save the Music and SongFarm.org and fans can find more information at SaveTheMusic.org.

.

advertisement