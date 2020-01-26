Alan Dershowitz by Jon Lovitz visits cold weather with Adam Driver as Jeffrey Epstein

advertisement

Saturday Night Live had a lot of political reason to catch up on its return after a long winter break this weekend. The long-standing sketch comedy show targeted President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment process in the Senate, which started last week. Former SNL actor Jon Lovitz played lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s defense team.

Hell has quite a few characters. #SNL pic.twitter.com/LrlQqDvEAK

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2020

advertisement

While trying to start his speech in the Senate, Dershowitz suffered a heart attack and was briefly taken to hell where he was hit by the devil (Kate McKinnon). It turns out that Satan is a big fan of Dershowitz and interviewed the lawyer for her podcast.

In hell, host Adam Driver appeared as Jeffrey Epstein, who “just hangs”. Next, Bowen Yang appeared as the guy who wrote “Baby Shark” and Heidi Gardner played Flo from the Progressive commercial. The late Mr. Peanut was also in hell. Senator Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) also uses hell as a sauna. Even Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) is in hell as the IT guy.

🚨 Jon Lovitz Alert 🚨 #SNL pic.twitter.com/nOcsW2MIn9

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2020

Over the past few seasons, SNL has used the Cold Open exclusively for political skits and often comes up with surprise guests. Several of these cold stores have focused on Trump’s impeachment. In November, a parody of the House Intelligence Committee hearings inspired by Days of Our Lives took place, in which Mad Men star Jon Hamm surprisingly appeared as the then acting ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor.

Trump has been indicted by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and Congress disability, which is related to a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the President withheld military aid and an invitation to the White House, unless Zelensky announced an investigation into Joe Biden and Hunter an Biden. The articles were submitted to the Senate on January 16. The trial begins this week.

The episode of this weekend was hosted by Driver, who has just received an Oscar nomination for Marriage Story. It is the third time that the actor has moderated the show. Singer Halsey was musically active.

This weekend, the first of three new Saturday Night Live episodes will start in a row. On February 1, the night before the Super Bowl, Houston Texas star J.J. Watt will make his SNL debut the night before the Super Bowl LIV, which stars country star Luke Combs.

On Saturday, February 8th, the night before the 2020 Academy Awards, RuPaul’s Drag Race will host RuPaul for the first time. Justin Bieber will appear for the third time and for the first time since moderating an episode in 2013.

SNL will be broadcast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC

advertisement