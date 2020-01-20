Aladdin writer for the screenplay of the animated Wizard of Oz film Toto

advertisement

Already in 2018 it was announced that Warner Bros. had taken up the rights to war horse by the author Michael Morpurgo Toto: The amazing story about the Wizard of Oz for an animated musical adaptation, and now Deadline announces that the project has recruited a new screenwriter.

As the website reveals, John August – whose credits included Big fish. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and last year’s live action Aladdin – will write the script for the adaptation, in which L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is retold from the perspective of Dorothy’s dog companion pools,

Mark Burton (Shaun the Sheep. Former man) was previously appended to write the film produced by Jared Stern, author The LEGO Batman movie and The LEGO Ninjago movie,

Along with poolsAugust also hangs in on another musical Loving summer, a predecessor to the 1978 classic Grease that Paramount Players announced last year.

