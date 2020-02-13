Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban would have assisted in the search for the head coach of his old program.

According to a source with internal knowledge of the situation, Saban participated in the Michigan state quest to bring in a successor to Mark Dantonio.

Course they would end up hiring a Colorado coach Mel tucker, who was Saban’s assistant at East Lansing.

“I am very interested in the fact that the state of Michigan has the right person,” Saban said during the phone call, the source said. “And they didn’t hesitate to ask Nick.”

Saban was head coach of the Spartans from 1995 to 1999 after previously serving as a defensive coordinator / defenseman coach from 1983 to 1987.

“Mel has made a name for himself as one of the best and brightest coaches in our profession,” said Saban of Tucker, who was head coach in Colorado for a season before taking up the post of MSU. Tucker was also an acting NFL head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars amidst a multitude of coaching jobs since playing in Wisconsin in the mid-1990s. “I think he will do a great job as the Spartans’ head coach. MSU gets a guy with endless class and a great personality, who is smart, hard working and does it with an incredible amount of enthusiasm and positive energy.

“Mel is a tireless recruiter who knows college football and understands what it will take to succeed at East Lansing.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Tony Paul of the Detroit News Link – –

