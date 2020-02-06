Becki Crossley

Experience the pub rental company 2020 live and uncensored

Al Murray announced that he will travel his Landlord of Hope and Glory show for 22 dates in 2020. Presale tickets for the tour are available on February 6th at 10 a.m., before general presale on February 7th at 10 a.m.

The English comedian and TV personality has been working on the track since the early 90s. His comedy has been described as a unique blend of satire, surrealism and observation comedy inspired by today’s world.

In addition to standing, he has received a diverse list of TV credits over the years, including appearances on Live at Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Hell’s Kitchen, Top Gear, Horrible Histories, and numerous BBC panel shows. He has also written and contributed to successful shows such as Al Murray’s Happy Hour and The Pub Landlord.

Al Murray toured with Landlord of Hope and Glory, his first live shows since the 2016 Let’s Go Backwards Together tour. As a success he will be back in 2020. The slogan for the latest show is “Citizens of Hope and Glory! Our new morning beckons. A new morning that smells reassuring of yesterday, but with WiFi. ‘

Al Murray tour dates 2020:

Sun, March 22 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Fri 3 Apr – Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

Thu May 7th – Aberdeen Music Hall

Friday May 8th – Alhambra Theater, Dunfermline

Sat 9th May – Darlington Hippodrome

Thu May 14 – Dorking Halls

Sun May 17th – Royal & Ustinov Studio Bath Theater

Friday May 29th – venue Cymru, Llandudno

Sun, May 31 – St. George’s Hall, Bradford

Thu 4 Jun – Margate Winter Gardens

Thu, June 11 – Aylesbury Waterside Theater

Fri 12 Jun – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

Sun 14 Jun – Churchill Theater, Bromley

Thu, June 18 – Swansea Grand Theater and Arts Wing

Friday June 19 – Aberystwyth Arts Center

Sat, June 20 – Severn Theater, Shrewsbury

Sat, July 4 – Queens Theater, Barnstaple

Tue 21 Jul – Wyvern Theater, Swindon

Wed 22 Jul – The Bristol Hippodrome

Sat 25 Jul – G Live, Guildford

Sun July 26 – Orchard Theater, Dartford

Fri 31 Jul – Kings Theater, Glasgow

