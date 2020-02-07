A team-to-team look at spring training at the American League Central, including the key players each club has acquired and lost, as well as the dates of the first pitcher and catcher training and all of the squad:

Manager: Rocco Baldelli (second season).

2019: 101-61, first place, lost to Yankees in the Division Series.

Training location: Fort Myers, Florida.

Park: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

First training: 12./27.

He is here: 3B Josh Donaldson, RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Homer Bailey, RHP Tyler Clippard, C Alex Avila, RHP Rich Hill, RHP Matt Wisler, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, LHP Blaine Hardy.

He’s out here: RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Kyle Gibson, 1B C. J. Cron, 2B Jonathan Schoop, C Jason Castro, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Ryne Harper, RHP Trevor Hildenberger, RHP Sam Dyson.

Going Campin ‘: The high-priced addition of the strong swinging, slippery Donaldson made for an already low line-up, which achieved a record 307 top-level home runs last season. Then this week came the upcoming blockbuster deal with the Red Sox and Dodgers to land Maeda for the middle of the rotation, with Graterol, a 21-year-old flamethrower, getting out in a signal that the front office is everything in 2020 on the heels of a breakthrough season. Maeda or not, spring training will be an important time to start pitching Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, who all made their Major League debut last year. With Michael Pineda serving the rest of his ban on taking a banned diuretic by mid-May and Hill pending recovery from elbow surgery by mid-summer, some of the teenagers will need to log the innings. Another candidate is Chacin, who is in the camp of a minor league contract. The position players are pretty much set, and Miguel Sanó has to go into a groove with the glove in first base after Donaldson’s arrival has pushed him out of the opposite corner. The focus is also on midfielder Byron Buxton and his latest attempt to get well after shoulder surgery last September. There will also be new coaches on Baldelli’s staff that players can get used to, with Mike Bell, the new bench coach, and Edgar Varela, the new punch coach. Bell replaced Derek Shelton, who became the manager of the pirates. Varela replaced James Rowson, who became the bank coach for the Marlins.

Manager: Terry Francona (Season 7).

2019: 93-69, second place in AL Central.

Training location: Goodyear, Arizona.

First training: 13./17. February.

He is here: 2B Cesar Hernandez, by Delino DeShields, RHP Emmanuel Clase, C Sandy Leon.

He’s out here: RHP Corey Kluber, 2B Jason Kipnis, from Yasiel Puig, RHP Tyler Clippard, INF Mike Freeman, from Leonys Martin, LHP Tyler Olson, RHP Dan Otero, C Kevin Plawecki, RHP Danny Salazar, RHP Nick Goody.

Going Campin ‘: The Indians missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 when Minnesota dethroned Cleveland as division champion. The team’s decision to sell Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, to Texas in December has meant a big shift for the organization, which will count on young starters like Shane Bieber and All-Star Game MVP Mike Clevinger occupy a huge position void at the front of the rotation. The sustained slump of third baseman Jose Ramirez hurt the offensive for much of last season, and when he found his groove, a wrist injury sabotaged his season along with the Indians’ chances of catching the Twins. Hernandez takes second place, where Kipnis has played a leading role for nine seasons. The field is still troubled, and Oscar Mercado, who fought .269 in 115 games as a rookie, was the only one who guaranteed a starting place. Slugger Franmil Reyes is an option in the right, but he’s not exactly a gold glover. All-star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s future depends on the team, and his situation will only become more distracting as he approaches a possible free decision after 2021. Cleveland’s first-half success could decide whether the team went out with him or with him for the year as of the closing date.

Manager: Rick Renteria (fourth season).

2019: 72-89, third place.

Practice location: Glendale, Arizona.

First training: 12./27.

He is here: C Yasmani Grandal, LHP Dallas Keuchel, LHP Gio González, 1B-DH Edwin Encarnación, RF Nomar Mazara, RHP Steve Cishek, LF Cheslor Cuthbert.

He’s out here: INF Yolmer Sánchez, C Welington Castillo, RHP Iván Nova.

Go camping: The White Sox lose seven seasons in a row. They haven’t reached the playoffs since losing to Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series in 2008. But there is reason to be optimistic about spring training. Free agent deals for Grandal, Keuchel, González, Encarnación and Cishek strengthened line-up, rotation and bullpen. Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu have a deep hit order, and Luis Robert is one of the favorites for the AL Rookie of the Year award. If Chicago can clear the back end of its rotation – Reynaldo López has had an inconsistent season and the advertised prospect that Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease have their own question marks – it could fight for AL Central’s title.

Manager: Mike Matheny (first season).

2019: 59-103, fourth place.

Practice City: Surprise, Arizona.

First training: 12./27.

He is there: Manager Mike Matheny, RHP Trevor Rosenthal, RHP Braden Shipley, RHP Greg Holland, 3B Maikel Franco.

He’s out here: Managers Ned Yost, INF Cheslor Cuthbert, RHP Trevor Oaks and RF Jorge Bonifacio.

Go camping: The biggest steps for the Royals this season came from the field. Long-time owner David Glass, who passed away after a long illness last month, sold the franchise to a group under the leadership of Kansas City entrepreneur John Sherman for around $ 1 billion. The news of the sale was released when Yost announced his retirement and hired the Royals Matheny, who was a consultant to the organization. It’s up to Matheny to continue the massive reconstruction that began shortly after the club’s 2015 championship season. Young players like SS Adalberto Mondesi, 2B Nicky Lopez, RF Hunter Dozier and OF Bubba Starling have already arrived and have gained valuable experience in the past season. Success in 2020 is measured less by victories than by the progress these players make in 2021 and beyond.

Manager: Ron Gardenhire (season three).

2019: 47-114, fifth place.

Training location: Lakeland, Florida.

Park: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

First training: 12./27.

He is here: 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Ivan Nova, 1B C. J. Cron, C Austin Romine, C Eric Haase, RHP Zack Godley.

He is out here: SS Ronny Rodriguez, RHP Drew Verhagen, LHP Blaine Hardy, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Tyson Ross, SS Gordon Beckham, LHP Matt Moore, C John Hicks, LHP Daniel Stumpf, RHP Victor Alcantara, RHP Zac Reininger, LHP Matt Halle.

Go camping: The tigers hope that the worst is behind them. Casey Mize – number 1 in the 2018 draft – stands for a highly regarded group of people interested in pitching. Although Mize and his right-hander Matt Manning are expected to start the season at Triple-A, both will train with left-hander Tarik Skubal as a non-squad participant this spring. So fans in Lakeland get a preview of what they hope to do as a significant rotation aid. Detroit’s front runner last year was Brandon Dixon, who only hit 15 and is now invited as a non-squad participant. To reinforce their anemic offensive, the tigers added Schoop and Cron, which could become mainstays on the right side of the infield. Shortstop appears to be the most likely location for utility Niko Goodrum, while Jeimer Candelario and Dawel Lugo are on the third base in the mix. Catch-up Jake Rogers only made 0.125 points on 112 big bats in his debut in the big league last year. Romine gives Detroit more experience behind the plate.

