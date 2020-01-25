Ajman descends on food markets to guarantee consumer safety - News

advertisement

The Ministry of Economic Development (ADED) in Ajman has launched a crackdown on food markets, including fruit and vegetable stores and popular stores in residential areas, to ensure consumer safety.

Maher Butti Al Suwaidi, director of the consumer protection department at ADED, said the harsh action falls within the department’s annual plan to control unauthorized activities and protect consumers.

He said: “The department conducts periodic inspection trips to control markets and confront negative practices, based on its supervisory role focused on protecting consumers. The inspections focused on different markets in the emirate, in addition to street vendors. The department aims also to continuous awareness and monitoring efforts throughout the year, with the aim of promoting a safe commercial environment in the emirate and preserving consumer rights. “

The department enables consumers to effectively contribute to the monitoring of market infringement practices, through the Consumer Protection Complaints Service, through the Ajman Government 80070 call center, where received complaints are verified and action is taken in accordance with the law.

Khalid Al Housani, director of the health and environment department of the municipality of Ajman, said they are continuously working with the involved departments in the emirate, including ADED, to protect the consumer.

The municipality is continuing its inspection campaign, focusing on food sales and on production and import companies to reduce violation of health and hygiene standards. The ride includes increasing surprise and regular visits to all food companies operating in the emirate to keep an eye on them.

