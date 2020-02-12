NEW YORK – The cat is out of the bag. Lainey knows that C. B. loves her “Schooled” in ABCs. The two stars of the series, AJ Michalka and Brett Dier, took some time to talk about what’s next on the program this season.

“I wish he could just tell her, but I understand,” said Dier.

“And she’s in a relationship,” said Michalka. “I love the idea of ​​Barry and Lainey in ‘The Goldbergs’, but now that she’s grown up, I want her to stray from the relationship she had as a child, or at least try.”

Then the bomb. Michalka said that she was actually “Team C.B.!”

“Thank you, it feels great,” said Dier. But Michalka quickly intervened: “You are sitting right next to me.”

Loyal fans of “The Goldbergs” wanted Barry and Lainey to be together in the future after they quit their engagement to “The Goldbergs”. On “Schooled” they are in a long-distance relationship.

C. B. was a loyal friend, but secretly longed for her. At least it was a secret for Lainey, the rest of the William Penn Academy staff were there from the start.

So what’s next going to happen between the two? You need to turn on to find out. One thing is certain, whatever happens, it happens with a lot of nostalgia from the 90s.

“I love the ‘Goldbergs’ world and I love to see the transition into the 90s and watch our favorite teachers at William Penn work really hard,” said Michalka. “Hopefully we honor the teachers as best we can, but also give people a foretaste of the 1990s.”

You can watch “Schooled” on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC!

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,