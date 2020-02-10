Chugai-born Telugu girl Aishwarya Rajesh made the Telugu film industry and the audience noticed her with her appearance in Kausalya Krishnamurthy. She will next be seen in Kranti Madhav’s World Famous Lover, which will be released on February 14, where she stars with Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa. She was also signed by director Shiva Nirvana for Tuck Jagadeesh with Nani and Ritu Varma.

In an interview with MetroPlusAishwarya announces that it was signed for World Famous Lover before Kausalya Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya Rajesh is the daughter of the actor Rajesh and the niece of the comedian Srilakshmi. She made her debut in 2010 and has made several Tamil and Malayalamian films. As a natural and intense performer, she has created a niche.

When she entered the Telugu cinema about Kausalya Krishnamurthy, she said: “The producer KS Rama Rao liked Kanaa (Tamil) and bought the remake rights for Telugu. We finished shooting in 45 days and released it. “

Still from “World Famous Lover” with Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda) and Suvarna (Aishwarya Rajesh)



Even though she was valued for her performance, the movie at the box office wasn’t good. Aishwaya admits that she was disappointed: “It was released a little before Saaho and soon came out of the cinemas. It takes people at least a week to understand what a film will bring to the cinemas. People think twice before investing time and money to see a newbie on the screen. People who have seen it on TV recently love it. “

She was busy with Tamil films, but didn’t get many good offers from Telugu. She says frankly: “I have made content-oriented films in other languages ​​(Tamil and Malayalam). Times have changed and now Telugu directors are coming up to me. The way they represent female derivatives has also changed. I used to guess that the stories in the Telugu cinema usually required glamorously decorated girls. That was not the case. “

Kausalya notes that it is also difficult to be glamorous if you exercise hard and diet. She says she doesn’t fit in that zone. Now the directors only call her if there is scope for performance.

It’s a game for a conversation about cinema, but the moment the subject’s theme shifts to World Famous Lover, it measures its words. The producer and the director have instructed the cast not to give any clues. Kausalya says: “I play a simple village girl named Suvarna. The other girls in the film have roles with a lot of individuality, but the audience will know that this is a new role for me. People will love Suvarna, the middle-class girl in Kothagudem. Her life revolves around her husband Seenaiyya (Vijay Deverakonda). “Ask her if Seenaiyya is a Philanderer and Kausalya says nothing.

She has a strong role in Tuck Jagadeesh. And Shiva Nirvana is known for developing the role of the female character very well. Examples of this are his earlier films Ninnu Kori and Majili. Aishwarya praises Nani and says that Ritu Verma also plays a strong role in the film.

How do people in Chennai react to the fact that they signed more films in Hyderabad? “I read comments on YouTube and Instagram. There is controversy among fans whether I am a Telugu or a Tamil artist. My mother wants me to do a lot of Telugu films. She says I should work with NTR and Ram Charan. We grew up with Telugu films. I can speak, read and write Telugu. We celebrate festivals that affect both Telugu and Tamil culture. “